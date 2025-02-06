Việt Nam, India enhance defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam-India defence cooperation has grown in a more substantive and effective manner in recent times, becoming a cornerstone of the two nations' bilateral relations, Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến said.

Chiến made the remarks during his meeting with Colonel S. Muthukrishnan, Indian Defence Attaché in Việt Nam, at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Chiến congratulated Muthukrishnan on his new role and expressed his confidence that the Indian officer will play a key role in enhancing friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries and armies.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence appreciated India's effective collaboration and support in enhancing capabilities of the Việt Nam People’s Army, Chiến said, adding that he highlighted the successful cooperation mechanisms in place, including the deputy minister-level Defence Policy Dialogue, regular exchange of all-level delegations, and joint peacekeeping exercises under the United Nations framework.

The Deputy Minister suggested that both nations focus on implementing the exchange of delegations, especially high-level ones, and maintaining existing cooperation mechanisms, particularly in training programmes and defence industry collaboration.

Muthukrishnan affirmed his commitment to working closely with agencies of Việt Nam's Ministry of Defence to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

He commended the success of the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024, highlighting its potential to advance Việt Nam's defence industry. He expressed his wish for both sides to strengthen cooperation in the defence industry, training, and military collaboration. — VNS