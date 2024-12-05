Việt Nam, India strengthen security cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang met with visiting Indian Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Pavan Kapoor is in Hà Nội for a working visit and the third Việt Nam-India security dialogue at deputy ministerial level.

During the meeting, Quang emphasised the growing Việt Nam–India comprehensive strategic partnership with solid foundations and strong political trust. He highlighted the critical role of security cooperation as a pillar of bilateral relations, contributing to the stability and development of both nations.

Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and India's National Security Council (NSC) have regularly maintained high-level delegation exchanges, shared strategic information on issues of mutual concern, strengthened cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crime, and coordinate in training to improve capacity, he said.

The minister praised the fruitful outcomes of the third Việt Nam–India security dialogue, noting it as a vital opportunity to concretise cooperation initiatives, contributing to deepening the strategic ties between the two countries and enhance collaboration between the MPS and the NSC.

Quang proposed the two sides continue supporting each other on regional and international issues; increasing high-level delegation exchanges to implement bilateral policies effectively; enhancing information sharing on global and regional matters of mutual concern through multilateral and bilateral mechanisms.

The two sides should expand collaboration in combating transnational crimes, including cybercrime, terrorism, human trafficking, economic and drug-related crimes, he addedd.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring security and safety for citizens of both nations living, working, and traveling in each other’s territories, as well as the safety of high-level visits, negotiating and finalising cooperation agreements on combating transnational crimes, such as cybercrime, drug and human trafficking.

He said that Việt Nam wishes India will play a more proactive role in the Indo-Pacific region through multilateral mechanisms and policies like the "Act East" policy and the "Indo-Pacific Initiative." He also called on the NSC to continue supporting the MPS in capacity-building efforts through scholarships, training programmes, and technological upgrades.

For his part, Kapoor commended the achievements of the Việt Nam–India security dialogue, saying that through sustained mechanisms like this dialogue, the two countries have effectively collaborated to safeguard national security and keep social order and safety in each country, as well as address regional and global challenges.

He affirmed the NSC’s commitment to deepening security cooperation with the MPS, particularly under the framework of the Plan of Action for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the 2024–2028 period.

Earlier in the day, the third Việt Nam-India security dialogue at deputy ministerial level took place, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Public Security Phạm Thế Tùng and Indian Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor.

In his opening speech, Tùng said since upgrading their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, the two countries have reaped positive outcomes across the aspects of politics-diplomacy, security-defence, culture, society, and people-to-people exchange.

During the dialogue, the two sides discussed 10 carefully selected topics. They reviewed the progress of cooperation since the second dialogue, particularly in specialised fields, and shared information and analysis on emerging security challenges. Notably, the dialogue focused on the application of science and technology in ensuring national security and anti-transnational crime efforts.

Both sides said they are committed to teaming up to effectively translate their cooperation orientations into practical actions, aiming to safeguard national security and maintain order in each country, thereby strengthening the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in the new period.— VNA/VNS