Việt Nam always treasures relations with Laos: Party official

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to strengthening its great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with neighbouring Laos, said Politburo member Trần Cẩm Tú on Thursday.

Hosting a delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee led by its Secretary Monxay Laomuasong in Hà Nội, Tú, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee's Inspection Commission, expressed gratitude for the valuable assistance the Party, State, and people of Laos have given to Việt Nam during its past struggle for independence, as well as current national construction efforts.

He affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always strongly and comprehensively support Laos' renewal efforts and its national defence, construction and development cause.

Tú highlighted cooperation achievements between the two countries in recent years, with the contributions of their youth. He spoke highly of the increasingly close and effective collaboration between the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) and the LPRYU, which has contributed to strengthening a solid foundation for the relations between the two parties and countries.

He affirmed that leaders of the two parties and countries always give special attention to and create the most favourable conditions and opportunities for the youth of Việt Nam and Laos to promote friendly exchanges and mutual understanding, learn from each other, and develop together.

He expressed his belief that the Vietnamese and Lao younger generations will continue to play an active role, and harness their vitality, dynamism, creativity, and enthusiasm.

He said he hopes that they will engage in many effective and practical exchange activities, especially regular interactions between the youth unions of provinces and cities, thereby promoting and preserving the common invaluable asset of the special friendship between Việt Nam and Laos.

For his part, Laomuasong, who is also an alternate member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, briefed his host on the results of the Lao delegation’s activities in Việt Nam, including their talks with representatives of the Central Committees of the HCMYU.

Affirming the solidarity and close ties between the Lao and Vietnamese people, especially the young generations, he expressed his belief that under the wise leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve greater achievements. He also wished that the Vietnamese and Lao leaders would continue to facilitate youth cooperation between the two countries. — VNA/VNS