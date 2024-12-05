Defence cooperation forms pillar of Việt Nam - UK strategic partnership

LONDON — Defence cooperation has become a key pillar of the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership, said Vietnamese Ambassador Đỗ Minh Hùng at a ceremony in London on December 4 to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) and the 35 years of the All-People Defence Festival.

In his remarks, Hùng said Việt Nam's defence is of the people, by the people, for the people, with peaceful, independent, self-reliant, self-defensive characteristics and proactivity in preventing and addressing the risks of war.

The ambassador affirmed the country consistently adheres to its “Four No’s” policy – not participating in military alliances, not affiliating with one country to oppose another, not allowing foreign countries to establish military bases or use Vietnamese territory to oppose other countries, and not using force or threatening to use force in international relations.

He stressed that defence diplomacy has become an important channel for building and strengthening strategic trust between Việt Nam and its partners while expanding the nation’s friendship relations with the international community.

On Việt Nam-UK defence cooperation, Hùng pointed out bilateral achievements in areas such as peacekeeping, military medicine, disaster relief, maritime security, and defence industry collaboration for the benefits of both nations, for regional peace and security, and the settlement of global challenges.

Next year, the 15th anniversary of the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership will offer an opportunity to deepen the bilateral ties, including in defence, he noted.

Colonel Vũ Vĩnh Hà, Việt Nam's Defence Attaché to the UK, also addressed the gathering, expressing his honour to serve during a period of flourishing relations between the two nations and their defence ministries. The officer pledged to strengthen his office’s role as an advisory body and communication channel, facilitating bilateral cooperation opportunities and further enriching the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership.

At the ceremony, attendees were introduced to the VPA’s history, development, and achievements through a video presentation and enjoyed distinctive Vietnamese dishes. — VNA/VNS