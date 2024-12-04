NA Chairman lauds role of Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance

TOKYO — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn expressed his hope for stronger legislative ties with Japan, especially cooperation between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups, while receiving Chairman of the Japan - Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Mẫn, who is on an official visit to Japan, said since its inception 50 years ago, the alliance has made significant contributions to the special friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

He noted that last year, Việt Nam and Japan celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

The leader affirmed that the bilateral political and diplomatic ties are now standing at a high level, with regular and close exchanges of delegations across all channels - Party, State, and legislature. Besides, trade, investment, labour, education, science, technology, defence, and security cooperation has also been enhanced and growing intensively.

The top legislator praised the role of the alliance, particularly the contributions of its Chairman Nikai and members, including former Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Mẫn expressed his desire for further cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Japanese Diet, especially through the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups, to promote business collaboration in green transition, digital transformation, renewable energy, education, and health care, helping to deepen the bilateral relationship.

On this occasion, the leader suggested the alliance continue supporting the Vietnamese community in Japan.

For his part, Nikai noted his belief that the meeting would help strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Meanwhile, former PM Kishida, a member of the alliance, expressed his confidence that the Việt Nam-Japan relations would grow further and affirmed his commitment to contributing to this development.

On the evening of the same day, Mẫn hosted a reception for the Governor of Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji.

Mẫn spoke highly of Kanagawa's potential in economy, culture, sci-tech, tourism, manufacturing, biotechnology, education and healthcare. Each year, the prefecture holds fairs and exhibitions themed around Việt Nam to draw tourists and investors to the country.

Kuroiwa stressed the role of cultural exchange as a catalyst for bilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Regarding Japan's rapidly ageing population, he shared his innovative proposals to build a healthier society and wished to strengthen collaboration with Việt Nam to deal with the issue.

Mẫn, in reply, suggested that Kanagawa, with its strengths, could collaborate with Vietnamese cities and provinces to hold events and exhibitions, thus fostering multifaceted cooperation between localities.

On the occasion, Kuroiwa presented Mẫn with his book about measures to address population ageing.

Later, Mẫn presented the Vietnamese State President’s third-class Labour Order to Chairman of the Japan - Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro in honour of his outstanding contributions to the bilateral relations.

He also awarded the Vietnamese State President’s Friendship Order to Governor Kuroiwa for his active and effective contributions to fostering the Việt Nam - Japan friendship and cooperative ties. — VNS