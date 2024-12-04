Party leader calls on war veterans to remain resilient and committed

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm urged the Việt Nam Veterans’ Association, a union of individuals who once fought for the nation's liberation, construction and defence, to remain resilient and committed, serving as a reliable pillar for the Party, the State and the people.

He made this appeal on Wednesday at the launch of the association’s seventh patriotic emulation congress for the 2024–2029 period and the celebration of its 35th anniversary (December 6, 1989 – December 6, 2024).

At the event, General Secretary Tô Lâm presented the First-Class Labour Order to the Việt Nam Veterans’ Association in recognition of its significant contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development.

In his opening remarks, Senior Lieutenant General Bế Xuân Trường, the association’s chairman, highlighted the association’s solid development over 35 years. Its organisational structure at all levels has been continuously consolidated and expanded, both in size and quality, with over three million members from more than 13,600 grassroots organisations.

Speaking at the congress, General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised that since its founding, the association has affirmed its role and position by attracting generations of veterans and establishing its presence nationwide.

He congratulated the association on its outstanding achievements over 35 years and expressed support for its objectives and emulation plans for the coming years.

General Secretary Tô Lâm noted that Việt Nam is at a pivotal historical juncture, facing both significant opportunities and challenges. He underscored that the period until 2030 is critical for shaping a new global order and marks a strategic phase for Việt Nam to achieve its 100-year development goals under the Party’s leadership, laying a firm foundation for the country’s centennial milestones.

To realise these objectives, he stressed the importance of harnessing the power of national solidarity, combining it with global strengths.

General Secretary Tô Lâm called on the association to innovate its operations, enhance the quality and effectiveness of its activities and contribute more actively to meeting the increasing demands of socio-economic development, national defence, security, and Việt Nam's rising international stature.

He encouraged all levels of the association and its members to uphold a spirit of patriotic emulation and recognise their collective and individual responsibilities in advancing the nation’s progress in the new era.

In preparation for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Party Central Committee will continue gathering feedback from all societal groups to refine the documents to be submitted to the Congress. Party General Secretary Lâm emphasised that the association and members of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front must actively participate in this crucial process.

On the ideological front, veterans were urged to maintain revolutionary vigilance and proactively fight plots and tricks by hostile forces.

In its emulation efforts, the association should continue to launch and widely implement movements to ensure that every cadre and member fulfills their assigned tasks effectively.

The General Secretary emphasised the importance of identifying and fostering exemplary individuals and collectives while enhancing recognition of these role models, particularly in challenging areas such as remote mountainous regions, borderlands, islands, and areas with ethnic minority communities.

The association's leadership was encouraged to regularly support and motivate members to unite and assist each other in economic development, sustainable poverty reduction and improving the material and spiritual lives of member families.

General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed that the Party, State and Việt Nam Fatherland Front will continue to support the association in effectively fulfilling its vital functions and duties in this new era. — VNS