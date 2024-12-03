Top legislator starts official visit to Japan

TOKYO — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday evening, starting a five-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu and his spouse.

Welcoming the top Vietnamese legislator and his entourage at Haneda Airport were Senator Makino and other officials from the House of Councillors, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan, among others.

The Việt Nam-Japan relationship is a model of success in Việt Nam’s bilateral collaboration with partners. Japan remains Việt Nam's top economic partner, largest provider of ODA, second largest partner in labour, third in investment and tourism, and fourth in trade. Bilateral relationship is at its most robust phase, marked by high political trust, frequent high-level delegation exchanges, and deep economic collaboration.

The two countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic ties and elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world in 2023.

Cooperation between the parliaments of Việt Nam and Japan has been steadily strengthened and developed.

The Vietnamese NA and Japan’s National Diet have maintained all-level delegation exchanges, contributing to implementing and promoting agreements reached by the two countries.

They have stepped up exchanges among lawmakers within the frameworks for friendship parliamentarians, and young and female legislators, through diverse formats.

During the visit, Mẫn is scheduled to hold talks with President Sekiguchi Masakazu of the House of Councillors and Speaker Nugaka Fukuhiro of the House of Representatives. He will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, and pay a courtesy call to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

He will receive leaders of the Japan-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, major Japanese political parties, economic organisations, and authorities of localities with close ties to Việt Nam. Mẫn will also visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo, the Consulate General in Fukuoka, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Man and the President of the Japanese House of Councillors will sign a cooperation agreement between Việt Nam’s NA and Japan’s House of Councillors during this visit, marking an important milestone for elevating legislative cooperation between the two nations in the coming years.

The top legislator's visit underscores Việt Nam’s commitment to promoting legislative cooperation with Japan and affirms Việt Nam's great attention to the Việt Nam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and and the world. VNS