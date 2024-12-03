HCM City promises to be bridge between Việt Nam, Thailand

HCM CITY — HCM City will be an active bridge to foster friendship and close cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand, a city leader has pledged.

Võ Văn Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said bilateral relations have seen remarkable progress this year, with Việt Nam and Thailand strengthening their strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in key areas.

Thailand remains Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, with the two countries eyeing trade of US$25 billion in the coming years, he said at a reception held in HCM City on Monday to celebrate Thailand’s National Day (December 5) .

“Cultural exchanges, tourism and educational activities have strengthened the bonds of friendship and collaboration between our peoples.

“These advancements clearly demonstrate our shared commitment to building a brighter future together.

“Cultural and people-to-people exchange events, such as the Thai Festival and the annual blood donation drives in HCM City, have deepened mutual understanding and connections between our peoples.”

Thailand has a crucial role in the region’s production, trade and services, and its innovative economic policies such as the "Thailand 4.0" strategy and efforts to promote high technology have propelled the nation towards a creative and sustainable economy, he said.

Thailand plays a pivotal role in strengthening stability and strengthening cooperation within ASEAN, and its initiatives in regional connectivity, economic collaboration and addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security have generated collective strength, enhancing ASEAN’s position on the global stage, he said.

“We deeply value the contributions of the Thai community in the city and firmly believe that this relationship will continue to grow and flourish in the future.”

Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the Thai consul-general in HCM City, said: “The ties between Thailand and Việt Nam are built on a foundation of shared history and mutual prosperity, with cooperation spanning all sectors.

“Politically, the past year has been marked by numerous high-level exchanges and regular meetings at all levels.

“Economically, we remain top trading partners, with Thailand consistently ranking among the top 10 foreign investors in Việt Nam.

"Looking ahead, the coming year promises an exciting chapter in Thai-Vietnamese relations."

Both nations are committed to elevating their Strengthened Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with an ambitious goal of achieving US$25 billion in bilateral trade to be realised through their “Three Connects” Strategy, focusing on connecting supply chains, grassroots economies and sustainable development strategies, she said.

They are collaborating for the “Six Countries One Destination” initiative to promote integrated regional tourism and attract more visitors from across the globe, she said.

The consulate is preparing for the 49th anniversary of Thailand-Việt Nam diplomatic relations next year and the 50th anniversary in 2026, she said.

The “Thai Festival Week in HCM City” early next year would be the first of many events in 2025, she added. —VNS