Supreme People’s Court must focus on ensuring effective operations: President

HÀ NỘI — The justice sector need to focus on key tasks for effective and streamlined operations, President Lương Cường said during a working session with the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) on Monday.

At the meeting, the SPC’s deputy chief justice Nguyễn Trí Tuệ reported that since the beginning of the 13th Party Central Committee’s tenure, the number of cases brought to the courts has risen by approximately eight per cent per year, with increasing complexity.

Under the direction of its leadership and Party delegation, the SPC has actively participated in developing the legal framework, improving consistency in the application of laws and drafting multiple legal documents to be approved by the National Assembly (NA) and its Standing Committee.

These include the Law on Organisation of People’s Courts, which was passed in the seventh session of the 15th NA in June this year and will take effect on January 1, 2025.

The sector also focused on political, ideological and moral education, with diversified training methods and increased exchanges between judges at all levels.

The judiciary proceedings were also improved, with the rate of judgments and decisions annulled or amended due to the court’s subjective errors consistently maintained below 1.5 per cent, meeting the target set by the NA.

Criminal cases are strictly handled, while objectiveness is ensured in civil and administrative cases and efforts have been made to improve mediation processes.

The SPC and courts at all levels have also focused on expanding cooperation with competent international organisations and potential partners.

The justice sector aims to continue improving training, accelerating and improving the quality of judicial proceedings, enhancing capacity, strengthening the inspectorate structure and ensuring transparency in the use of public funds as well as expanding international cooperation.

Stressing the need to ensure the quality and quantity of court personnel, President Cường noted that this is crucial to the quality of case resolution.

He also ordered the justice sector to coordinate better with other apartments and agencies such as the Commission for Internal Affairs, the procuracy and the police based on compliance with the laws and the Party regulations, in addition to international cooperation.

At the meeting, the President also responded to several proposals and recommendations from the SPC.

He also asked that the justice system review its personnel and improve its working conditions, as well as evaluate projects under its management to ensure effectiveness.

The sector is encouraged to propose adjustments to relevant laws concerning judicial activities to ensure their consistency and efficiency.

President Cường expressed confidence that with a spirit of unity and determination, the justice sector will overcome challenges and fulfil its role and responsibility for robust, comprehensive improvements in the near future.

As part of the working session, the state leader also visited the People’s Court Monitoring and Management Centre, which is considered key to overseeing judicial activities in a prompt and practical manner.

The facility is also a breakthrough in the implementation of the Party and the State’s direction on digital transformation and judicial reforms and a concrete step regarding Việt Nam’s international commitments to building an e-court system that ensures a modern, professional, just and transparent justice system for the country and its people. — VNS