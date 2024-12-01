NA Chairman pledges to keep reforming legislative work

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday highlighted the removal of institutional bottlenecks while addressing a national conference reviewing the implementation of Resolution No 18-NQ/TW issued by the 12th Party Central Committee.

According to Mẫn, with advantages and lessons learned from previous NA terms, opinions from experts, managers, businesses, and the public, and its operation, the 15th NA and its Standing Committee have initiated innovations when preparing for the 8th session of the 15th legislature.

The mindset and methodology for the legislative work have also been profoundly reformed to ensure that laws are concise and clear, enhance decentralisation, streamline administrative procedures, and shift from management-focused laws to a harmonious combination of effective management with development facilitation.

The NA has decisively moved away from the mindset of imposing bans on matters that are challenging to manage, he stressed.

According to the chief legislator, during the 8th session, the NA passed 18 laws, reviewed and approved 21 resolutions, and opined on 10 other bills. The session also addressed many important issues, properly resolving difficulties for people and businesses.

Mẫn said that in the coming time, the NA and its agencies will promote unity, responsibility, innovation, and breakthroughs, focusing on key tasks, including quickly implementing the freshly-adopted laws and resolutions and promoting changes in mindset in law-making.

The NA will strictly grasp the urgent need to restructure and streamline the political system to meet the country's requirements and tasks in the new phase; and tightly link the ideological work with organisation and personnel management, focusing on raising awareness and responsibility among officials, Party members, and labourers, particularly through examples set by heads of agencies and organisations.

The NA Chairman noted that the Party delegation and the Standing Committee of the legislature have established steering committees, outlined plans, and held working sessions on specific assignments.

The legislative body will pay more attention to wastefulness prevention and control and thrift practice, considering this a daily task for each individual and organisation.

The NA will soon devise and put in place plans reviewing the 15th NA’s operation, work on the personnel structure for the 16th legislature, and direct preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2026-2031 tenure, the leader said. — VNA/VNS