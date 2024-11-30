NA adopts laws on data, electricity

HÀ NỘI - The 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 30 afternoon adopted the Law on Data with 451 yes votes from 458 deputies, or 94.15 per cent of the total, as part of the ongoing eighth session.

The law consists of five chapters with 46 articles, regulating the construction, development, protection, management, processing and use of digital data; digital data products and services; rights, obligations, and responsibilities of agencies, organisations, and individuals related to digital data activities.

Particularly, the newly-adopted law includes regulations on the cross-border data transfers and the establishment and development of a national data centre.

The law will take effects from July 1, 2025.

The same day, the NA passed the revised Law on Electricity with the approval of 439 out of 463 participating deputies.

The revised law consists of nine chapters with 130 articles, regulating the planning of electricity development and investment in electricity projects; the development of renewable energy and new energy; electricity operation licenses; competitive electricity markets, electricity pricing, and electricity trading activities; the responsibilities, rights, and obligations of organisations and individuals engaging power supply and use; the operation and dispatch of the national electricity system, and the management of electricity market transactions; the protection of electricity facilities and safety in the electricity sector; and state management of electricity. — VNS