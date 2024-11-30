NA adopts resolution on Q&A activities of eighth session

HÀ NỘI — With 458 votes of approval from 460 deputies, the 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 30 adopted a resolution on the question-and-answer (Q&A) activities of the eighth session.

Delivering the draft resolution, Lê Quang Tùng, Secretary-General and head of the NA Office emphasised the positive outcomes of the (Q&A) sessions. Conducted over two days in a spirit of renovation and cooperation with the Government, these sessions were deemed a resounding success, drawing significant attention from voters and citizens nationwide.

The NA acknowledged the efforts of the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries, and related agencies in fulfilling their responsibilities, achieving notable progress in various sectors, and contributing significantly to the nation's socio-economic development.

However, the sessions also showed several shortcomings and challenges in State management, particularly in banking, healthcare, and information and communication sectors. A number of recommendations were given to these sectors to improve their performances.

Also on November 30, the NA also approved a resolution of its eighth session, with all 464 deputies voting in favour.

According to Tùng, during the session, the NA passed 18 laws and 21 resolutions, while providing initial opinions on 10 draft laws. — VNS