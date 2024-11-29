State President, Cambodian King enjoy tea at Temple of Literature

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneat Norodom Sihamoni toured Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) in Hà Nội and enjoyed Việt Nam's tea there on Friday, as part of the King’s state visit.

Cường introduced the King to the historical significance of the relic site, highlighting it as a symbol of Hà Nội's thousand-year-old heritage and the country’s first university which houses 82 stone stelae of doctoral laureates, recognised by UNESCO as World Documentary Heritage. The site previously welcomed King Father Norodom Sihanouk and Queen Mother during their state visit to Việt Nam in December 1995.

The State leader also shared with the King the unique style and art of drinking tea in Việt Nam.

He expressed his delight at the stable development of the two countries’ relationship, with the trust and bond between their leaders and peoples being increasingly strengthened.

President Cường said he believes that the King, in his esteemed position, will continue to nurture this fine relationship and support efforts to educate the people, especially the younger generation, about the solidarity and mutual sacrifices between the two countries and peoples; and pay attention to further advancing the Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship.

Earlier the same day, the Cambodia King and Việt Nam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn visited Quán Sứ pagoda - the top sacred ancient pagoda in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS