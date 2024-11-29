Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese top legislator’s Singapore visit a concrete manifestation of bilateral ties: Singaporean parliament speaker

November 29, 2024 - 10:34
Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Seah Kian Peng said he is delighted to welcome NA Chairman on an official visit to Singapore from December 1 to 3.

 

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. VNA/VNS Photo

 SINGAPORE - National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s upcoming visit to Singapore is another concrete manifestation of the excellent bilateral and inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries, Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Seah Kian Peng has stated.

In an interview granted to the Việt Nam News Agency on the threshold of the Vietnamese top legislator’s trip, Seah affirmed that Singapore and Việt Nam enjoy excellent bilateral relations underpinned by political trust, strong trade and investment links, and close people-to-people ties.

Both countries share a similar strategic outlook and enjoy sustained high-level engagement between leaders. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations last year, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited Singapore in and then Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited Việt Nam in August, he said.

To build on the momentum of high-level exchanges, Seah said he is delighted to welcome NA Chairman on an official visit to Singapore from December 1 to 3, noting that this visit follows his meeting with Man on the sidelines of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) held in Laos earlier this year. VNS

