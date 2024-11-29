VN welcomes Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement: Spokeswoman

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah and calls on all parties involved to immediately implement the agreement towards long-term and sustainable peace in the region, and ensuring security, safety, and well-being of the people, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Hằng made the statement in response to a reporter's question regarding the recent deal between the two sides.

Việt Nam supports all efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and end conflicts, contributing to creating a peaceful and stable environment in the Middle East, the official said.— VNS