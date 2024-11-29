Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

VN welcomes Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement: Spokeswoman

November 29, 2024 - 08:51
Việt Nam supports all efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and end conflicts, contributing to creating a peaceful and stable environment in the Middle East, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng.—VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah and calls on all parties involved to immediately implement the agreement towards long-term and sustainable peace in the region, and ensuring security, safety, and well-being of the people, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Hằng made the statement in response to a reporter's question regarding the recent deal between the two sides.

Việt Nam supports all efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and end conflicts, contributing to creating a peaceful and stable environment in the Middle East, the official said.— VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM Chính meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni

The PM said that the history of the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship is marked by each country’s arduous struggles for independence and freedom, and that their mutual sharing and sacrifice constitute an invaluable asset that the two nations' people need to preserve and nurture together.
Politics & Law

NA deputies propose corporate income tax cuts for media

Lawmaker Thạch Phước Bình from Trà Vinh Province said that currently, media agencies operate as non-profit entities, serving political, communication and educational tasks instead of business goals, but still have to pay a corporate income tax rate of 20 per cent like businesses.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom