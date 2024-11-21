NA Chairman’s visit to deepen Việt Nam–Cambodia relationship: legislator

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s visit to Cambodia is expected to contribute to strengthening strategic trust, deepening the bilateral relationship, as well as promoting cooperation between the two nations’ legislative bodies, Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee for External Relations Lê Thu Hà said.

NA Chairman's visit holds significant importance

Mẫn is leading a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to pay an official visit to Cambodia and attend the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), and the 11th Plenary Session of International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) from November 21-24.

The trip is made at the invitation of President of the Cambodian People's Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the ICAPP Chung Eui-yong, the committee said.

According to Hà, the visit also aims to continue advancing the relations between the two countries into a new development period on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation, and respect for each other's interests.

It will set forth key directions and measures to improve the effectiveness of cooperation, creating new momentum for economic ties and strengthening connectivity between the two countries in the near future.

This is the first official visit to Cambodia by Mẫn in his capacity as Chairman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam, demonstrating the trust and strong bond between senior leaders of the two countries.

Since officially establishing diplomatic relations on June 24, 1967, the relationship between Việt Nam and Cambodia has been maintained and developed continuously. Party-to-party cooperation plays a guiding role in the bilateral relations. The two sides have sustained numerous high-level meetings.

Important bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been established, such as the joint committee on economic, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation; the meeting on cooperation and development between border provinces; and the Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting.

Defence and security cooperation continues to play a key role, serving as the foundation to promote other areas of cooperation.

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation is a highlight in bilateral ties, with high growth in two-way trade turnover.

Cooperation in transportation, education, tourism, agriculture, and other sectors is being actively promoted. Legal paperwork for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia has recorded new progress.

The relationship between the two legislative bodies has developed well both bilaterally and multilaterally. In November 2022, they signed a cooperation agreement, creating new momentum and a legal basis for strengthening and deepening parliamentary cooperation.

Immediately after Cambodia completed its new leadership in August 2023, Cambodian NA President Khuon Sudary chose Việt Nam as the first country to pay an official visit.

The two sides established a bilateral parliamentary friendship group, formed mechanisms for cooperation between young and female NA deputies, and an annual cooperation mechanism between the NA committees, among others.

The Vietnamese NA’s Office and the Secretariat of the Cambodian NA and Senate have closely coordinated to speed up the exchange of experience in enhancing the capacity of their supporting apparatus, in line with the cooperation agreement signed in November 2022.

At regional and global inter-parliamentary forums, such as Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Asia Pacific Forum (APF), Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting (ASEP), the two sides have maintained exchanges and consultations, and coordinated positions on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Ha said Mẫn’s trip holds significant importance, reaffirming the foreign policy set forth by the 13th National Party Congress, which gives high priority to "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability" with the neighbouring countries.

It underscores the mutual trust and close bond between the high-ranking leaders of the two nations, particularly between the NA Chairman and Cambodia's top leaders, the official noted.

The visit will contribute to accelerating the implementation of high-level agreements, particularly the outcomes of the annual meetings between the Politburo of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP) Standing Committee; and the high-level meeting of top leaders of the parties of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos.

Strengthening and developing traditional friendship

With regard to ICAPP 12, Hà said Mẫn’s attendance at the event reflects the Vietnamese Party’s commitment to active and constructive engagement in ICAPP, aiming to strengthen ties with political parties across Asia, contribute to addressing regional issues, and enhance relations with the CPP.

The Vietnamese NA Chairman is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the opening session of ICAPP 12, highlighting ICAPP's pivotal position and role in strengthening international solidarity and promoting the resolution of international disputes and conflicts through dialogue and multilateral cooperation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

He will reaffirm Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation, and standing ready to be a friend, a reliable partner, and an active, responsible member of the international community.

He will also emphasise Việt Nam’s support for ICAPP’s objectives and its commitment to actively contributing to the implementation of these goals, while proposing a number of policies and directions to promote peace and reconciliation in accordance with the theme of the conference.

The Vietnamese delegation will also fully attend debates within ICAPP 12.

Mẫn is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of political parties and parliamentary representatives on the sidelines of the event.