Việt Nam re-elected to UN international trade law commission for 2025-2031

NEW YORK — Việt Nam has freshly secured re-election as a member of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for the 2025-31 term, garnering 175 out of 183 votes.

This marks the Southeast Asian nation’s second term on the legal body, following its initial tenure from 2019 to 2025. In Asia-Pacific, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea joined Việt Nam in securing the membership.

As a member of UNCITRAL, Việt Nam will continue to engage directly in shaping international trade law in the five-year tenure. Its contributions will focus on drafting model laws, guidelines, and rules governing areas such as dispute resolution in commercial and state-investor conflicts, and regulations for emerging trade practices. The aim is to ensure these rules align with the common interests of the global community, particularly developing countries.

With the GDP of US$430 billion (ranked 35th globally), a trade volume of $681 billion (among the world’s top 20 trading nations), and a network of free trade agreements with over 60 countries, including major economies, Việt Nam is an active member of UNCITRAL in building global legal frameworks and trade policies toward an open, fair, and transparent trading system.

Established in 1966, UNCITRAL is the UN’s principal body for the harmonisation and unification of the law of international trade. — VNS