Opening embassies to boost Việt Nam-Portugal ties: diplomat

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam and Portugal are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, both governments have agreed to open embassies in each other’s capitals, which is considered a foundational step to propel the bilateral relationship to a new level, according to Nguyễn Mạnh Thắng, Chargé d’Affaires at the Vietnamese Embassy in Portugal.

Thắng noted that while official Việt Nam-Portugal diplomatic relations were established on July 1, 1975, shortly after Việt Nam’s reunification, historical links between the two nations date back over 500 years ago. Portuguese navigators first arrived in Hội An in 1516 to engage in trade and cultural exchanges. Significantly, Portuguese missionary Francisco de Pina was among the early pioneers of Việt Nam’s Latin-based writing system (Quốc ngữ scripts) in the 17th century.

Over the past five decades, Việt Nam and Portugal have steadily strengthened their relationship across multiple sectors, most notably in politics, diplomacy, trade, culture and education.

On the political front, both nations have maintained regular exchanges at all levels, fostering mutual trust and laying a strong foundation for expanded cooperation. A milestone was recorded in June 2015, when then-Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng paid an official visit to Portugal, marking the first high-level visit in the history of bilateral ties.

Việt Nam and Portugal have supported each other in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the ASEAN–EU framework, and ASEM, and worked together to promote peace, stability and development at both regional and global levels, noted Thắng.

In terms of trade and investment, since the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect, bilateral trade has maintained an upward trajectory, growing at an average annual rate of 12 per cent from 2020 to 2024. In 2024, trade value reached an all-time high of US$705 million.

Portugal’s expertise in renewable energy and green transition has led to successful collaboration, most notably with EDP Renewables’ investment of $500 million in wind and solar energy projects in southern Việt Nam — an exemplary model of mutual trust and sustainable development.

Government agencies of both nations have identified further opportunities for cooperation in high-potential sectors such as tourism, high-tech agriculture, digital transformation, renewable energy, and the blue economy.

Beyond political and economic ties, cultural and people-to-people exchanges have flourished. Artistic performances and cultural events have helped bridge gaps and promote mutual understanding between the people of both countries.

Notable examples include the joint issuance of a Việt Nam–Portugal commemorative stamp on July 1, 2016, and the Việt Bắc Folk Song and Dance Ensemble’s performances at Lisbon City Hall and the city’s museum later that same month.

In November 2016, the Camões Portuguese Language and Cultural Centre was launched at the Faculty of Portuguese at Hà Nội University, becoming the sixth such centre globally. More recently, in May 2025, the Portugal–Việt Nam Friendship Association was established to foster links among local administrations, universities and businesses.

Twinned relations between their localities have also expanded, including those between HCM City and Porto (July 2023) and between Đồng Nai province and Vila Nova de Gaia (May 2025), contributing to local socio-economic development.

According to Thắng, while bilateral ties have made significant strides over the past 50 years, much remains to be explored. The ongoing efforts by both countries to open embassies in Hà Nội and Lisbon are expected to accelerate diplomatic, economic and cultural exchanges.

The diplomat emphasised the need to expand cooperation not only between the two governments but also through Party-to-Party, parliamentary and people-to-people channels, thus strengthening political trust and mutual understanding and paving the way for a comprehensive and upgraded partnership.

Việt Nam considers Portugal as a bridge for deepening ties with the European Union and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP). Conversely, Portugal may benefit from Việt Nam’s position as a strategic gateway to ASEAN and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Both Việt Nam and Portugal are dynamic economies with strategic regional positions. While bilateral trade has grown, it remains modest compared to the full potential of both markets.

With both countries being signatories to the EVFTA, businesses can capitalise on tariff preferences to boost the export of Vietnamese agricultural products, seafood, textiles and footwear to Portugal, while accessing Portuguese high-tech, industrial and renewable energy products. The two sides are working towards a shared goal of reaching $1 billion in annual trade in the near future.

In terms of investment, Việt Nam welcomes the continued presence of EDP Renewables and looks forward to attracting additional Portuguese investment in shipbuilding, maritime transport, energy, agriculture, digital transformation, sustainable urban planning and tourism.

Việt Nam’s young, skilled and industrious workforce is well-positioned to meet labour demands in Portugal. The two countries also share rich cultural heritages and open, hospitable populations, providing fertile ground for further cultural and educational cooperation.

Teaching the Portuguese language in Việt Nam, as well as sport and cultural exchanges, have helped narrow the geographical distance between the two nations. The Vietnamese and Portuguese communities in each country, though small in number, have played a vital role in fostering friendship.

Việt Nam welcomes the establishment of the Portugal–Việt Nam Friendship Association and looks forward to substantive initiatives to enhance people-to-people ties and deepen mutual goodwill, stated Thắng.

To ensure bilateral relationship continues to flourish and matches the excellent political ties and shared potential, the diplomat underscored the importance of maintaining high-level exchanges at all levels, including Party, Government, State and parliamentary channels and expanding cooperation between localities and among their people.

He advocated for regular political consultations between the two foreign ministries and for the two upcoming embassies to act as key facilitators of political, business and civic engagement.

In parallel, both countries should intensify efforts to promote trade and investment, assist businesses in leveraging the EVFTA's benefits and jointly encourage the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), creating a robust legal framework for business and investment activities.

The establishment of specialised cooperation mechanisms in key sectors such as blue economy, renewable energy, science and technology, and the circular economy will provide the structural foundation to address challenges and unlock shared opportunities, he said.

In other areas, the two sides should prioritise the signing of further bilateral agreements on defence and security, labour, education and training, culture, sports, and science and technology, ensuring long-term, sustainable cooperation.

Thắng highlighted that 2025 is a landmark year for Việt Nam - Portugal relations. It not only celebrates 50 years of diplomatic ties but also represents an opportunity to reaffirm a shared commitment to a modern, practical and forward-looking partnership.

He went on to reveal that a range of commemorative events will take place throughout 2025 in both countries, alongside official congratulatory messages between their leaders, and, notably, the establishment of embassies in each other’s country.

The diplomat concluded that, thanks to the solid foundation and achievements of the past 50 years, and the strong political will of the two governments and the people, Việt Nam–Portugal relations are set to expand and deepen, rising to a new height that reflects the true potential, shared values and mutual aspirations of the two nations. — VNS