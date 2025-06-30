Việt Nam’s rollout of two-tier local governance model marks necessary push: Ambassador

BEIJING – Việt Nam’s rollout of a two-tier local governance model marks a bold and necessary push to improve the administrative effectiveness and efficiency, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Beijing.

Watching a live broadcast of a ceremony announcing key resolutions and decisions on administrative reform on Monday, Bình described the overhaul as a pragmatic and important step that positions Việt Nam for a new era of growth and prosperity.

This reform will help build a government that is closer to the people, understands their needs, and serves them better, while also expanding the space for sustainable national development, he said.

Following Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s directions at the ceremony, he said the Vietnamese Embassy in China and other Vietnamese representative agencies abroad would work closely with local authorities, agencies, and mass organisations. The goal, he said, is to build a streamlined, modern administrative system that better serves both domestic and overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities.

The embassy will continue to play its bridging role, actively engaging the Vietnamese community in China to uphold the tradition of great national unity, mutual support, and deep connection with their homeland, he noted. He called on OVs to contribute to national development and confirmed the embassy’s commitment to spreading Việt Nam’s image as a modern, forward-moving nation to international partners and friends.

In a show of national unity, the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing voiced pride and enthusiasm, committing to support the Vietnamese people in achieving this “strategic transformation. – VNS