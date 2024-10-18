Việt Nam treasures UN assistance in development process: Ambassador

NEW YORK — Việt Nam always values the support of the United Nations (UN) and its Resident Coordinator Pauline Tamesis to the country’s implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and its development strategies and plans, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, affirmed on October 17.

Receiving UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Tamesis at the Delegation’s headquarters in New York, Giang shared some key priorities that Việt Nam will promote at the UN, such as implementing the Pact for the Future, the Global Compact, and the Convention on Cybercrime, and advancing human rights.

He proposed the UN to continue supporting his country in sharing experiences, knowledge, and policy recommendations, particularly in climate change response, education and training, digital transformation, gender equality promotion, science and technology, and financing for development.

Tamesis appreciated Việt Nam's increasingly significant contributions to UN activities and affirmed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a deep affection for the country.

She expressed her gratitude for Việt Nam's support, and acknowledged the ambassador's suggestions regarding areas where the UN can engage more actively in the future.

The Resident Coordinator also said she hopes the UN will continue making positive contributions to the building of Việt Nam's socio-economic policies and plans, thereby providing practical support for the country to develop further in the new era. — VNS