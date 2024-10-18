Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party official calls on UNDP to share sustainable development knowledge

October 18, 2024 - 12:25
The two sides shuld consider sharing knowledge about sustainable development, green transition, climate change response, and digital transformation; cooperate in training personnel, giving policy advice and compiling Việt Nam's development reports
Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (right) had talks with Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam Ramla Khalidi. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, met with Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam Ramla Khalidi on October 17, suggesting the organisation share knowledge about sustainable development.

Welcoming Khalidi’s visit to the academy, Thắng said the UNDP is a long-standing partner of the HCMA in training and research. Since 2011, the two sides have partnered to publicise results of the Việt Nam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) and issue recommendations for about 50 provinces.

He noted the Communist Party of Việt Nam is drafting documents to be submitted to its 14th National Congress, and preparing to celebrate its centenary in 2030 and also herald a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

In that context, Việt Nam wishes to learn development experience from international friends and partners, including the UNDP, he went on, adding that advice and recommendations from the UNDP are an important source of reference for the Vietnamese Party and State to devise policies for sustainable, inclusive, and people-centred national development.

The official suggested collaboration between Việt Nam and the UNDP, as well as between the HCMA and the UNDP, be reformed and expanded beyond the traditional cooperation framework.

In particular, they should further strengthen bilateral partnership to help with Vietnam’s efforts in realising the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and beyond, implementing the next phase of the PAPI programme for the 2026-30 period, and carrying out some joint studies proposed by the HCMA.

Thắng also asked the two sides to consider sharing knowledge about sustainable development, green transition, climate change response, and digital transformation; cooperate in training personnel, giving policy advice and compiling Việt Nam's development reports; and broaden relations between the HCMA’s scientists and units with regional and international scientists.

Khalidi shared her host’s opinions about the country’s development direction for the new period and the HCMA’s cooperation with the UNDP.

She said the UNDP highly values the national development path that the Vietnamese Party and State have chosen and been effectively implementing as evidenced by recent achievements, along with the country’s strong commitment to green growth and circular economy.

Việt Nam is holding an opportunity to become an emerging nation in terms of green economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, and sharing economy, she remarked.

Given the close ties with the HCMA and Việt Nam's new development context, the Resident Representative expressed her hope for stronger cooperation with the academy in policy research and the PAPI survey. — VNA/VNS Photo

