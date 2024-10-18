Đỗ Văn Chiến retains presidency of VFF Central Committee

HÀ NỘI – The 10th National Congress of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) held its closing session in Hà Nội on Friday.

At the session, delegates listened to a report on results of speeches and discussions at the congress. Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long provided an overview of the country’s socio-economic development and the coordination between the Government and the VFF Central Committee. Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Quang Phương delivered an address on the coordination between the parliament and the VFF Central Committee.

On behalf of the presidium of the congress, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Hoàng Công Thủy reported on the results of the first meeting of the 10th-tenure VFF Central Committee.

Accordingly, the congress chose 397 for the VFF Central Committee in the 10th tenure, 2024 - 2029, including 67 to the Presidium of the committee. Aside from the President of the VFF Central Committee, it also appointed one as Vice President - General Secretary, two as full-time Vice Presidents, and seven as part-time Vice Presidents.

Đỗ Văn Chiến, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee in the 9th tenure, continues to hold the presidency of the VFF Central Committee in the 10th tenure.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President - General Secretary of the 9th-tenure VFF Central Committee, remains Vice President - General Secretary in the 10th tenure. The two full-time Vice Presidents are Hoàng Công Thủy and Tô Thị Bích Châu.

In his remarks, Chiến emphasised that the Presidium and Standing Board of the VFF Central Committee in the 2024 - 2029 tenure are deeply aware of their great honour and responsibility. They will bring into play their wisdom, uphold a high sense of responsibility, and exert all-out efforts to resolve every difficulty, perform all assignments with the best possible results while firmly maintaining solidarity, unanimity, and consensus in order to successfully carry out the orientation, targets, and tasks set at the congress.

The Presidium and Standing Board wish to receive support and assistance from delegates, member organisations, and outstanding figures from all social strata as well as overseas Vietnamese to fulfill their duties, he added. – VNS