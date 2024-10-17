Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Top leader meets with Hưng Yên voters

October 17, 2024 - 21:36
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm called for drastic action against petty corruption, thorough investigations into cases of public concern and refinement of legal and policy frameworks to better meet practical needs.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm meets a delegation of National Assembly deputies of the northern province of Hưng Yên. -- VNA/VNS Photo

HƯNG YÊN – Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and a delegation of National Assembly deputies of the northern province of Hưng Yên met with voters in Văn Giang District on Thursday, ahead of the 15th NA’s upcoming eighth session.

At the meeting, Lâm provided an update on the country's recent political and socio-economic situation, stressing that Việt Nam is on a path of rapid and sustainable growth, with robust national defence.

He expressed his pleasure at the progress made in Hưng Yên in recent years, particularly noting Văn Giang District's recent recognition as an "advanced new-style rural district" in 2023 - the first district in Hưng Yên to achieve this prestigious honour.

Addressing the concerns raised by voters, he placed a strong emphasis on the fight against corruption and negative practices, which he described as a crucial task in Party building and rectification, as well as in building and consolidating a clean and robust political system, and fostering great national unity.

Under the Party leadership and the State management, the anti-corruption efforts have achieved positive results, with no exceptions or prohibited zone, which has been widely welcomed by officials, Party members and the public alike, he said.

He called for drastic action against petty corruption, thorough investigations into cases of public concern and refinement of legal and policy frameworks to better meet practical needs.

It is essential to direct inspection and auditing efforts, improve the effectiveness of awareness campaigns about anti-corruption and operations of the Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Negative Phenomena and Wastefulness, he said.

In response to other issues raised by voters, Lâm asked the delegation and local authorities to compile all suggestions and forward them to competent agencies for consideration.

On the occasion, he presented 50 sets of computers to Văn Giang district, visited and handed over gifts to the family of war invalids Nguyễn Văn Thân and the family of Đinh Thị Ngân, whose household has escaped povery, in Long Hưng Commune. – VNS

Economy

Five reasons to invest in Hưng Yên

The master plan for Hưng Yên’s development until 2030, approved by the Prime Minister, aims to transform the province into a modern industrial hub, with a leading economy and development level in the country.
Economy

Turning Hưng Yên into an attractive destination for investors

By the end of 2024, Hưng Yên Province aims to build 100 per cent of the planned industrial parks and to attract US$600 million in investment for others. The authorities will also organise meetings and investment promotion conferences with investors from South Korea, Japan, the US and others to attract large corporations with advanced scientific and technological capabilities to the province, giving it the opportunity to participate in the global value chain.

Politics & Law

Việt Nam will continue working with Cambodia, Laos to promote extensive cooperation

"Việt Nam has been, is, and will continue consulting with Laos and Cambodia to promote deep, substantial, and effective cooperation among the three countries in line with the new development requirements, for the benefit of the people of the three nations, for the ASEAN Community, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng.

