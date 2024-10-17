Top leader meets with Hưng Yên voters

HƯNG YÊN – Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and a delegation of National Assembly deputies of the northern province of Hưng Yên met with voters in Văn Giang District on Thursday, ahead of the 15th NA’s upcoming eighth session.

At the meeting, Lâm provided an update on the country's recent political and socio-economic situation, stressing that Việt Nam is on a path of rapid and sustainable growth, with robust national defence.

He expressed his pleasure at the progress made in Hưng Yên in recent years, particularly noting Văn Giang District's recent recognition as an "advanced new-style rural district" in 2023 - the first district in Hưng Yên to achieve this prestigious honour.

Addressing the concerns raised by voters, he placed a strong emphasis on the fight against corruption and negative practices, which he described as a crucial task in Party building and rectification, as well as in building and consolidating a clean and robust political system, and fostering great national unity.

Under the Party leadership and the State management, the anti-corruption efforts have achieved positive results, with no exceptions or prohibited zone, which has been widely welcomed by officials, Party members and the public alike, he said.

He called for drastic action against petty corruption, thorough investigations into cases of public concern and refinement of legal and policy frameworks to better meet practical needs.

It is essential to direct inspection and auditing efforts, improve the effectiveness of awareness campaigns about anti-corruption and operations of the Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Negative Phenomena and Wastefulness, he said.

In response to other issues raised by voters, Lâm asked the delegation and local authorities to compile all suggestions and forward them to competent agencies for consideration.

On the occasion, he presented 50 sets of computers to Văn Giang district, visited and handed over gifts to the family of war invalids Nguyễn Văn Thân and the family of Đinh Thị Ngân, whose household has escaped povery, in Long Hưng Commune. – VNS