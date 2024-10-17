Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Extradition of Vietnamese terrorist from Thailand 'appropriate'

October 17, 2024 - 17:37
The brutal attacks by nearly 100 armed masked men on the headquarters of the people's committees of two communes Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur left nine people dead (including four police officers and two local leaders), many injured, as well as damaged properties of the State and of local people.
Y Quynh Bđăp. — Photo from Việt Nam Television (VTV)

HÀ NỘI — The extradition of Y Quynh Bđăp, a Vietnamese national, from Thailand to Việt Nam, to serve sentences on charge of terrorism, is "appropriate", ensuring all violators face punishment.

That was the statement to reporters from spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man was the one behind the recruitment, incitement and instructions of the terrorist attack on June 11, 2023, in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, which caused serious consequences, Hằng noted.

The brutal attacks by nearly 100 masked men with lethal arms on the headquarters of the people's committees of two communes Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur, left nine people dead (including four police officers and two local leaders), many injured, as well as damaged properties of the State and of local people.

The investigation has shown that this attack was premeditated, with careful preparations and reckless execution.

Y Quynh Bđăp has been trialled in absentia and sentenced to ten years in prison for terrorism by the People's Court of Đắk Lắk.

Đắk Lắk police concluded that due to economic hardships and low awareness, many locals have been recruited by overseas exiled groups into participating in propaganda and various incitement activities as part of the attempts to establish a seditious Degar administration in the Central Highlands.

"Vietnamese competent authorities will continue to work closely with their Thai counterparts to address this matter in line with the regulations and laws of both countries," Hằng said. — VNS

terrorist activities reactionary organisation

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam will continue working with Cambodia, Laos to promote extensive cooperation

"Việt Nam has been, is, and will continue consulting with Laos and Cambodia to promote deep, substantial, and effective cooperation among the three countries in line with the new development requirements, for the benefit of the people of the three nations, for the ASEAN Community, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom