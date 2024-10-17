Extradition of Vietnamese terrorist from Thailand 'appropriate'

HÀ NỘI — The extradition of Y Quynh Bđăp, a Vietnamese national, from Thailand to Việt Nam, to serve sentences on charge of terrorism, is "appropriate", ensuring all violators face punishment.

That was the statement to reporters from spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man was the one behind the recruitment, incitement and instructions of the terrorist attack on June 11, 2023, in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, which caused serious consequences, Hằng noted.

The brutal attacks by nearly 100 masked men with lethal arms on the headquarters of the people's committees of two communes Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur, left nine people dead (including four police officers and two local leaders), many injured, as well as damaged properties of the State and of local people.

The investigation has shown that this attack was premeditated, with careful preparations and reckless execution.

Y Quynh Bđăp has been trialled in absentia and sentenced to ten years in prison for terrorism by the People's Court of Đắk Lắk.

Đắk Lắk police concluded that due to economic hardships and low awareness, many locals have been recruited by overseas exiled groups into participating in propaganda and various incitement activities as part of the attempts to establish a seditious Degar administration in the Central Highlands.

"Vietnamese competent authorities will continue to work closely with their Thai counterparts to address this matter in line with the regulations and laws of both countries," Hằng said. — VNS