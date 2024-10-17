NA Chairman sets off for official visit to Laos, attendance at AIPA-45

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature left Hà Nội on Thursday afternoon for an official visit to Laos and attendance at the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) from October 17-19.

The trip is being made at the invitation of President of the Lao NA and Chair of AIPA-45 Saysomphone Phomvihane.

Joining the delegation are NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh; Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vũ Hải Ha; Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education, and President of the Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association Nguyễn Đắc Vinh; Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Legal Affairs Hoàng Thanh Tùng, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm, among others.

This is Mẫn's first official visit to Laos in his capacity as the top legislator. The trip aims to concretise the high-level agreement between the two Politburos and the Việt Nam-Laos Joint Statement, following the state visit to Việt Nam by Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith in September, and the state visit to Laos by Vietnamese State President Tô Lâm in July.

The visit reaffirms the Party and State’s consistent policy of giving top priority to and treasuring the development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. It underscores Việt Nam's strong and comprehensive support for Laos in its renewal process, national construction and defence, while demonstrating the trust and close ties between leaders of the two countries.

The attendance of Mẫn and the Vietnamese delegation at AIPA-45 reflects the proactive and responsible engagement of the Vietnamese NA alongside the parliaments of member countries. This engagement aims to strengthen ASEAN's central role, unity and solidarity, enhance intra-regional cooperation, and expand multifaceted relations with parliaments both inside and outside the region. The goal is to promote AIPA's responsibility and role in ensuring peace, stability, and development, while introducing valuable initiatives to support ASEAN governments in addressing regional priorities.

Besides, the engagement of the Vietnamese NA will also serve as a testament to the country's support for Laos as it undertakes significant international responsibilities in 2024, including its role as ASEAN and AIPA Chair and the successful hosting of AIPA-45. — VNA/VNS