Vietnamese peacekeepers hailed back home

October 16, 2024 - 20:17
The Ministry of National Defence held a teleconference on October 16 to review the recent term of Engineering Unit Rotation 2 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions.
The staff of the Engineering Unit Rotation 2 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 at the event. VNA/VNS Photo

The event was linked with the Hà Nội-based Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) and the Military Hospital 175 in Hồ Chí Minh City.

The event was linked with the Hà Nội-based Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) and the Military Hospital 175 in Hồ Chí Minh City.

VDPO Director Maj. Gen Phạm Mạnh Thắng reported that by the end of their mission, the Engineering Unit Rotation 2 had successfully completed numerous tasks, earning high praise from the Force Commander of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), international friends and local community alike.

Additionally, the Force Commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) awarded certificates of merit to the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5, along with eight individuals with outstanding performance.

Upon their return, the VDPO orchestrated a meticulous review, identifying and commending the teams and individuals who excelled in performing their duties.

Chairing the event, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, deputy head of the inter-agency working group and the ministry's Steering Committee on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations Sen. Lieut. Gen Phùng Sĩ Tấn extolled the units for their unyielding commitment, saying that they have not only upheld the tradition of "Uncle Hồ's Soldiers" but also spread the sterling image of Vietnamese "blue-beret" soldiers to the world.

Looking ahead, Tấn asked relevant agencies and units to work closely with the VDPO to refine and enhance training curricula for future peacekeeping personnel. The focus will be on honing combat skills, managing security incidents, mastering various weapons, and fully grasping rules governing the use of force in UN peacekeeping operations. VNS

Politics & Law

Party, State leader honours Quảng Trị’s brave martyrs

The Quảng Trị historic battle played a pivotal role in the success at the negotiating table, leading to the Paris Agreement in 1973, and ultimately paving the way for the rapid and powerful offensive that culminated in the historic Spring Victory of 1975, fully liberating the South and reunifying the country.

