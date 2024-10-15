Party, State leader honours Quảng Trị’s brave martyrs

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm paid floral tribute and offered incense to fallen heroes at Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel special relic site in the central province of Quảng Trị on October 15.

He was accompanied by Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang and Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lương Tam Quang, and other senior officials of ministries and central agencies, along with those from Quảng Trị Province.

Lâm and his entourage observed a minute of silence to remember fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives during the fierce 81-day-and-night campaign to defend the Quảng Trị Citadel and Quảng Trị Town in 1972. This historic battle played a pivotal role in the success at the negotiating table, leading to the Paris Agreement in 1973, and ultimately paving the way for the rapid and powerful offensive that culminated in the historic Spring Victory of 1975, fully liberating the South and reunifying the country.

The delegation also laid wreaths and offered incense at the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the final resting place of over 10,800 heroes and martyrs who lost their lives on the Road 9 front, Quảng Trị battlefield, and in neighbouring Laos during the resistance war against the US.

They also paid their respects at the Trường Sơn National Martyrs’ Cemetery - the resting place of 10,263 martyrs, primarily from Brigade 559.

Earlier, Lâm and his delegation visited the memorial site to pay homage to late Party General Secretary Lê Duẩn in Hậu Kiên Village, Triệu Thành Commune, Triệu Phong District. They expressed profound gratitude for his immense contributions to the national liberation and reunification. — VNS