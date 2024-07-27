Party, State leaders commemorate war martyrs, President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI – A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Son street and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 27 on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

The delegation included President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Lương Cường, President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Former General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, Former NA Chairpersons Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, and Vương Đình Huệ; Politburo members, along with incumbent and former officials also attended the activity.

Also in the morning of the same day, delegations of the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and VFF Committee of Hà Nội, among others, paid tribute to the heroes, martyrs at the monument, and President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. VNS