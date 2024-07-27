Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

Party, State leaders commemorate war martyrs, President Hồ Chí Minh

July 27, 2024 - 11:12
The delegation included President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Lương Cường, President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

 

Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on July 27. VNA/VNS Photo

 HÀ NỘI  – A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Son street and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 27 on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

The delegation included President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Lương Cường, President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Former General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, Former NA Chairpersons Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, and Vương Đình Huệ; Politburo members, along with incumbent and former officials also attended the activity.

Also in the morning of the same day, delegations of the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and VFF Committee of Hà Nội, among others, paid tribute to the heroes, martyrs at the monument, and President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Officials, diplomats in Asia mourn for late Party leader of Vietnam

The passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng has saddened foreign officials, diplomats, and overseas Vietnamese who have continued coming to Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions in many countries, including India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Laos, to offer condolences.
Politics & Laws

Party official hosts delegation of Dominican Republic's MIU Party

Chairman of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for a delegation of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party of the Dominican Republic, led by Secretary of the MIU Party's Central Committee and head of its International Department Marthe Pevez.
Politics & Laws

PM receives Special Envoy of Thai government leader

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his deep gratitude to the Thai minister and delegation for coming to Việt Nam to pay respects to the Party leader, describing this as evidence of the friendship and close ties between leaders and the people of the two countries.
Politics & Laws

Foreign officials pay tribute to Party General Secretary abroad

Diplomatic representatives of the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Israel, and the APEC Secretariat came to pay homage to the Party chief, reflecting the broad international respect and admiration for General Secretary Trọng’s leadership and legacy.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom