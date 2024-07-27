Việt Nam's foreign policy and the legacy of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

Việt Nam's foreign policy has significantly contributed to its development and modernisation, particularly under the leadership of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Việt Nam since the second decade of the 21st century. This leadership has elevated the country's international stature, potential, and prestige.

The concept of "bamboo diplomacy" was first introduced by Party General Secretary Trọng during the inaugural National Conference on Foreign Affairs in December 2021, formalising it as a diplomatic doctrine. This approach emphasises resilience, flexibility, and a strong Vietnamese identity.

In his address, General Secretary Trọng highlighted that over the past 90 years, Việt Nam had built a unique school of diplomacy characterised by "firm roots, solid trunk, and flexible branches". This approach blended the creative application of Marxism-Leninism, the traditions of Vietnamese diplomacy, and the selective absorption of global cultural and progressive thoughts. It embodied the spirit of the Vietnamese people–steadfast in principles, yet flexible in strategies; soft and skilful, but also very resilient and decisive; adaptable and creative, but very courageous and steadfast in the face of difficulties for the independence of the nation and the happiness of the people.

He called for the determination to build and develop a modern Vietnamese foreign affairs and diplomacy system with a strong national identity, encapsulated in the school of "Việt Nam’s Bamboo Diplomacy". This ideology has been consistently reflected in the General Secretary's approach to managing harmonious and effective relationships with major countries.

Việt Nam has established many strategic and comprehensive partnerships, elevating them to new levels to meet the requirements of the current era. So far, Việt Nam has established strategic partnerships and comprehensive strategic partnerships with all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

With close neighbouring countries such as Laos and Cambodia, the Party chief always fostered solidarity, friendship, and special cooperation, demonstrated through meetings between the top Party leaders of the three countries in Hà Nội in 2021 and 2023.

In relations with powerful countries, Việt Nam has been no less proactive. Within only nine months, Việt Nam welcomed leaders of three world powers – US President Joe Biden (September 2023), General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping (December 2023), and Russian President Vladimir Putin (June 2024).

In relations with China, General Secretary Trọng adopted a flexible and adaptable approach, protecting national sovereignty and interests while maintaining friendly and cooperative relations. During his first official visit to China in 2011, the two countries signed the Agreement on Basic Principles Guiding the Settlement of Maritime Issues, demonstrating Việt Nam's policy of peacefully resolving disputes in the East Sea (or South China Sea) and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national development.

In January 2017, General Secretary Trọng paid an official visit to China, during which both sides emphasised timely exchanges and proper resolution of emerging issues, maintaining a healthy and stable development trajectory for Việt Nam-China relations.

Subsequently, in October 2022, right after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Trọng made another official visit to China. The two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in new areas such as the digital economy and climate change response, while committing to manage maritime disagreements through dialogue and consultation.

Building on these results, during the visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi in December 2023, the two sides deepened their relations with a Joint Statement on Building a Community with a Shared Future of Strategic Significance for Việt Nam-China Relations.

Under the leadership of General Secretary Trọng, Việt Nam-US relations saw significant advancements. In 2013, the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership.

In 2015, General Secretary Trọng became the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to pay an official visit to the United States and was received at the White House. The visit was hailed as a "historic visit", opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. During this visit, General Secretary Trọng and President Barack Obama issued a Joint Vision Statement, expressing the determination of both countries to promote bilateral relations and cooperate on regional and international issues.

The state visit of US President Joe Biden to Việt Nam in 2023 marked another milestone in the two countries' relations. Under the direct leadership of General Secretary Trọng, Việt Nam upgraded its relations with the US to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This decision reflects the General Secretary's strategic vision in leveraging cooperation opportunities with major countries to serve national interests. Notably, the new cooperation framework is not limited to traditional areas such as economy and trade but also expands to key 21st-century fields such as high technology, AI, digital economy, and semiconductor and chip sectors.

Alongside upgrading relations with the US, under the leadership of General Secretary Trọng, Việt Nam has also established Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Simultaneously, Việt Nam continues to value and promote traditional friendly relations with the Russian Federation. General Secretary Trọng paid an official visit to the Russian Federation in 2018, strengthening the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Notably, in June 2024, General Secretary Trọng welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin on a state visit to Việt Nam. This visit not only underscored the importance of the two countries' relations but also demonstrated Việt Nam's skilful balancing of relations with major powers in a complex geopolitical context.

Vietnamese former minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Dy Niên eloquently affirmed General Secretary Trọng’s pivotal role in the diplomacy sector: "Attaining such a distinguished position has been a long and intricate journey. It demanded highly skilful manoeuvres, especially in today’s ever-evolving world – a dynamic realm where traditional orders are being upended, and new axes and centres of power are emerging.

"In this fluid landscape, the art of diplomacy lies in maintaining and nurturing relationships with key partners. This delicate art can only be masterfully executed under the guidance of visionary leaders like General Secretary Trọng. Reflecting on our recent diplomatic achievements, I find them truly remarkable. While we may still encounter numerous socioeconomic challenges, in the realm of foreign relations, we have ascended to unprecedented heights."

'Four Nos' policy

Amid increasingly fierce strategic competition, exerting pressure on Việt Nam to choose sides, General Secretary Trọng repeatedly affirmed in meetings with leaders of major countries that Việt Nam was steadfast in implementing the "Four Nos" policy: no military alliances, no siding with one country against another, no foreign military bases and no using Vietnamese territory to oppose other countries, and no using force or threatening to use force in international relations. By adhering to these principles, Việt Nam has maintained strategic autonomy while affirming its reputation as "a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community".

The passing of General Secretary Trọng was deeply mourned not only by the people of Việt Nam but also by the international community.

Particularly, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi personally visited the Vietnamese embassy in Beijing to pay his respects and sign the condolence book. In his message, General Secretary Xi referred to General Secretary Trọng as "a great friend of the Chinese people", acknowledging the significant contributions of General Secretary Trọng in promoting Việt Nam-China relations.

US President Biden also sent condolences, praising General Secretary Trọng as "a supporter of deep relations between the American and Vietnamese people".

Russian President Putin, in his condolence message, emphasised: "Russia will remember the General Secretary as a true friend who made significant personal contributions to the establishment and development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Hà Nội."

The condolences and high regards from international leaders not only reflect respect for General Secretary Trọng, but also highlight the success of the art of balancing relations with major powers that he established and maintained throughout his leadership. This once again affirms Việt Nam's growing prestige and position on the international stage under the leadership of General Secretary Trọng.

In the context of the world and regional situations continuing to evolve in complex and unpredictable ways, inheriting and promoting the foreign policy legacy of General Secretary Trọng, particularly the "bamboo diplomacy" philosophy, will help Việt Nam continue to uphold its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while expanding and deepening relations with partners, enhancing the country's position on the international stage.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn highlighted the exceptional leadership and direction of General Secretary Trọng in achieving significant milestones in Việt Nam's foreign affairs.

"Diplomatic achievements over the past tenures were inseparable from the personal reputation of General Secretary Trọng, as international relations are not just relations among countries, but also among persons," Sơn said, adding that foreign leaders attach importance to and highly value the late leader’s role and reputation, which is a “very special” thing.

Sơn said the Party chief won over other people’s hearts by justice, humanity, reason and morality. In all diplomatic activities, with his modesty, openness and sincerity, along with standard and compassionate behaviours, General Secretary Trọng garnered affection and admiration from leaders and people of foreign countries, as well as international friends.

The Party chief left the impression on others as a large-hearted leader with a strategic mind and vision, who worked hard to promote national interests while respecting the interests of international friends, Sơn said.

He said one of General Secretary Trọng's foreign policy legacies was the maintenance of 'internal stability and external peace' amidst significant and complex international upheavals, while simultaneously elevating Việt Nam's foreign relations to new heights with enhanced strategic content, higher political trust, and more substantive and effective cooperation with neighbouring countries, major powers, key partners, and traditional friends.

"This has elevated Việt Nam's new position and prestige both bilaterally and multilaterally. These achievements affirm that 'our country has never had such fortune, potential, position, and international prestige as it does today'," Sơn said.

Former deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said that with its flexible bamboo diplomacy and the desire to make friends with all countries, Việt Nam had conquered the world and proven that its foreign policy was very successful.

"One of the country’s greatest successes is that Việt Nam has integrated with the world without losing its political identity," he said.

Nguyễn Hồng Hải, a lecturer at VinUniversity, said the values and characteristics of Việt Nam's bamboo diplomacy were evidenced by the historically significant achievements of Việt Nam's external work and diplomacy.

He added that Việt Nam's bamboo diplomacy was not simply understood as pragmatic diplomacy or "going with the wind" diplomacy. Instead, Việt Nam's bamboo diplomacy was evidence of impartiality, justice, righteousness, and non-alignment.

"It deserves to be a theory of international relations and will continue to be studied for application in modern international politics. History will forever recognise General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng as an outstanding theorist of Eastern international relations theory with the school of 'Việt Nam's bamboo diplomacy'," Hồng Hải said. VNS