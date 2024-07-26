Foreign officials pay tribute to Party General Secretary abroad

HÀ NỘI — More than 400 delegations came to the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan to pay tribute to and write in the condolence book for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Thursday and Friday.

Senator Natsuo Yamaguchi, President of the Komeito Party – a partner of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the ruling coalition in Japan, affirmed that the fine and enduring relationship between Việt Nam and Japan saw significant contributions of General Secretary Trọng. Building on the foundation established and contributed by the Party chief, Yamaguchi hoped that the two countries will further strengthen the bilateral ties, which he said, is the best way to honour the late leader's efforts.

Japanese Minister for Digital Transformation Kono Taro wrote in the condolence book: "Our sentiments are with the people of Việt Nam". He also expressed his hope for the continued strength of the bilateral relationship.

Chief of the Japanese Joint Staff Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide wrote: "The Japan Self-Defence Forces stand with the people of Vietnam in this moment of sorrow."

Special Envoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Director-General for Foreign Affairs Hironori Yamamoto noted that the Vietnamese Party chief exercised a strong leadership to further Vietnam's development. He also so highlighted the Party chief's significant contributions to enhancing the Việt Nam-Japan friendship relations over the past years.

Governors of Japanese prefectures also expressed their appreciation for the General Secretary’s contributions to the bilateral ties and offered respectful wishes for his eternal rest.

Former Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yushita Hiroyuki hailed General Secretary Trọng as an eminent leader of Việt Nam and a great friend of Japan.

On Thursday and Friday, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands hoisted the national flag at half-mast and opened a condolence book for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Gerrie Willems, Acting Director of the Asia and Oceania Department at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing the Dutch Royal Family and Government, wrote in the condolence book.

Ambassadors and chargé d'affaires from European, Latin American and Asian countries, particularly the ambassadors of ASEAN member countries in the Netherlands, also came to pay their respects and wrote in the condolence book, honouring the General Secretary's practical contributions to strengthening Việt Nam's friendship and cooperation with nations.

From Thursday to Friday, nearly 30 diplomatic representatives of various countries and over 200 Vietnamese nationals in Singapore came to the Vietnamese Embassy to pay their respects and bid farewell to the Party chief.

Diplomatic representatives of the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Israel, and the APEC Secretariat also came to pay homage to the Party chief, reflecting the broad international respect and admiration for General Secretary Trọng’s leadership and legacy. — VNS