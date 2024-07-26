PM receives Special Envoy of Thai government leader

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for Jakkapong Sangmanee, Minister Attached to the Thai Prime Minister's Office and the Thai PM’s Special Envoy, who is in Việt Nam to attend the funeral for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his deep gratitude to the Thai minister and delegation for coming to Việt Nam to pay respects to the Party leader, describing this as evidence of the friendship and close ties between leaders and the people of the two countries.

He also extended his sincere thanks to Thai leaders for their condolence messages, affirming that Việt Nam highly appreciates the warm sentiments from the Thai Royal Family, Government, and people towards General Secretary Trọng who devoted his whole life to the country's development and laid a solid foundation for the Việt Nam-Thailand Strategic Partnership in June 2013.

PM Chính took this occasion to reiterate his invitation to Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to visit Việt Nam and co-chair the 4th Việt Nam-Thailand joint cabinet meeting at a suitable time.

Jakkapong, on behalf of the PM, Government, people of Thailand, extended the deep condolences PM Chính and via the PM to the Party, State, Government, and the people of Việt Nam, as well as the bereaved family of General Secretary Trọng over the country's great loss.

He expressed his admiration for the Vietnamese Party chief’s important contributions to the renewal and development cause of Việt Nam as well as his role in advancing the Việt Nam-Thailand Strategic Partnership.

The minister affirmed that Việt Nam is one of Thailand's important partners in the region, particularly in the economic field. He thanked the Vietnamese Government and called for its continued support and favourable conditions for Thai businesses to invest and operate in Việt Nam.

He also asserted that the Thai Government will consistently not allow hostile forces to use Thailand's territory to carry out activities that undermine neighbouring countries, including Việt Nam.

On this occasion, the two sides discussed and agreed on several bilateral cooperation directions in the coming time, including the effective implementation of the "Three Connections" strategy, strengthening cooperation in the areas of security, trade, tourism, and transport, with a focus on stronger aviation, road, and rail connectivity. — VNS