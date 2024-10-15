Vice President calls on Sweden to share development experience with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân received Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi in Hà Nội on October 15, calling on the European country to share experiences in sustainable development and climate change response with Việt Nam.

Xuân said the two countries boast the 55-year friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Sweden was one of the first western countries to set up diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, on January 11, 1969, when the latter was still in an arduous resistance war to regain national independence and reunification.

She noted that the Vietnamese State and people keep in mind and appreciate Sweden’s significant support for their struggle for national independence and reunification in the past, as well as the national reform, construction, and integration into the world at present.

Sweden has supplied about US$3 billion in non-refundable aid for Việt Nam. Some structures built with its support such as the Bãi Bằng paper mill, the Việt Nam National Children’s Hospital, and the Uông Bí Hospital have substantially contributed to local socio-economic development, she elaborated.

The Vice President emphasised that for the last more than half a century, the two countries have nurtured bilateral relations in an increasingly sustainable and result-oriented manner to obtain pride-worthy achievements in all spheres.

In 2023, bilateral trade reached about $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, Sweden has invested $743 million in more than 110 projects in Việt Nam. The two sides have also signed many cooperation deals and supported each other at multilateral forums. Their trade ties are now enhanced more strongly thanks to the EU - Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Believing that there remains much room for the countries’ relations to grow, Xuân expressed her hope that Việt Nam and Sweden will keep fostering their sound connections, step up delegation exchanges, especially at high levels, boost cooperation between their enterprises to secure more substantive results, and review existing frameworks and agreements to align them with the new period.

Aside from economic, trade and investment links, she asked the ambassador to pay attention to other fields of long-standing collaboration like education, science - technology, and agriculture while helping strengthen cultural, tourism, and people-to-people bonds.

As Việt Nam is now in need of new technologies, especially in terms of circular economy, to save resources, develop sustainably, and better protect the environment, the official called on Sweden to share experiences in sustainable development and climate change response with Việt Nam, particularly localities in the Mekong Delta.

The Vice President affirmed the readiness to assist the ambassador to contribute to the two countries’ relations.

Highlighting the close-knit connections across the board for the last 55 years, Ndisi held that the two countries hold great potential for comprehensively bolstering trade and investment partnerships.

He suggested the countries enhance collaboration in green transition, digital transformation, and sustainable development, adding Sweden is also ready to help Việt Nam with innovation.

Swedish enterprises wish to maintain cooperative ties and investment and business activities in Việt Nam. Many have operated efficiently here for decades while new firms are also moving to access the dynamic market of Việt Nam. They are willing to offer solutions in infrastructure, including transport infrastructure, to the country, according to the diplomat. — VNS