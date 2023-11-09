Sweden speeds green growth co-operation in central Việt Nam

ĐÀ NẴNG — Vietnamese students from FPT University and Duy Tân University in the central city of Đà Nẵng joined discussions between Swedish businesses and Vietnamese universities on sustainable transportation, green energy transformation, greening the heavy industry, bioeconomy and digitalisation at the Pioneer the Possible University Tour to Đà Nẵng – a platform for innovation and sustainability.

Pioneer the Possible roadshow, which was successful launched in Hà Nội, HCM City, Cần Thơ and An Giang, aims to share Swedish experiences related to the quadruple helix model.

The Pioneer the Possible University Tour, organised in collaboration by the Swedish Embassy and leading Swedish companies, focuses on innovation and sustainability through meaningful discussions regarding crucial issues among students and businesses.

Recognizing the great potential of university students in driving sustainable solutions, both now and in the future, Swedish ambassador to Việt Nam Ann Måwe highlighted Sweden's policies and strategies in its innovative and sustainable journey and how they relate to the ambition of Việt Nam’s Government.

"We are delighted to bring the Pioneer the Possible University Tour to Đà Nẵng for the first time. This event provides an opportunity for talented young Vietnamese in the city to engage in discussions about innovation and sustainability," noted the Ambassador of Sweden.

"By sharing our experiences and fostering collaborations and co-creation between Sweden and Việt Nam, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders who will pioneer positive change," she said.

“Pioneer the Possible” is a platform to share concrete experiences from Sweden’s quadruple helix model between the government, industry, academia and civil society in the efforts to become a fossil free welfare nation.

“We want to share this with Vietnamese policy makers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, universities, start-ups and innovators to engage in co-innovation and partnership.

“In recent years, Việt Nam has showed impressive progress in working towards a greener planet. At the COP26, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính committed Việt Nam to become a net zero emission nation by 2050.

The Swedish ambassador added: “Việt Nam’s ‘National Climate Change Strategy to 2050’ proves that the government has honest ambitions and is willing to follow a strict road map to pursue actionable targets.

“The Việt Nam Just Energy Transition Partnership between Việt Nam and an International Partner Group of countries, comprising G7 countries and EU, and thereby Sweden, will support Vietnam to accelerate its transition away from coal as part of the country’s commitment to its 2050 net zero target and its Power Development Plan (PDP8).”

It is expected that this Partnership will be underpinned by clear plans to deliver a just energy transition and catalyse clean energy investment, offering Việt Nam the opportunity to become a world leader in renewable energy, the ambassador shared.

Dr. Lê Nguyên Bảo, President of Duy Tân University, said: "We are honoured to host the Pioneer the Possible talk at Duy Tân University. As an institution committed to fostering innovation and sustainability, we believe this event will greatly benefit our lecturers and students and contribute to their academic and personal growth. We eagerly anticipate the valuable insights and experiences that will be shared, inspiring our people to create a sustainable future for all."

Speaking at the event, President of FPT University in Đà Nẵng Dr. Nguyễn Khắc Thành, said: “This event presents a fantastic opportunity for students to learn from Swedish experts in innovation, sustainability and technology. It will equip our students with the skills and inspiration to address global challenges and drive positive change in society."

"This initiative with team Sweden will surely contribute to and strengthen the partnership between Sweden and Đà Nẵng City at large."

Swedish companies, including ABB, Ericsson and Tetra Pak, shared discussions on digitalisation, sustainable transportation, green energy transformation, and circularity at the event.

About 70 Swedish companies are operating in Việt Nam, ranging from small to large, operating in sectors as diverse as IT and telecom, energy and electrification, manufacturing and services, packaging, industrial equipment, healthcare and consumer goods.

Đà Nẵng has been building toward the goal of being a green and smart city in 2030. — VNS