Kiên Giang Master Plan approved

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has approved Kiên Giang's Master Plan for the period 2021-2030, under which the province aims to become Việt Nam's maritime-centred economic powerhouse by 2050.

The plan also sets its sights on Phú Quốc City's transformation into an internationally renowned centre of tourism that is well connected with other global economic hubs. Rạch Giá City, meanwhile, is expected to transform into a city for green services and commerce; and Hà Tiên, a city of heritage.

The province will also endeavour to reach an average annual Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate of 7 per cent between 2021 and 2030, of which the agriculture-forestry-fisheries sector accounts for 29.6 per cent, industrial and construction for 24.7 per cent, services for 41.1 per cent, and tax-less-subsidies on products for 4.6 per cent.

GRDP per capita is expected to reach VNĐ127 million (US$4,985). Fiscal revenue is projected to grow at an average of 4.7 per cent annually. The figure for population growth is set at 0.17 per cent per year. Poverty rates would be kept well below 2 per cent.

Kiên Giang has outlined a number of tasks to achieve the goals, which include enhancing connectivity in tourism, trade, investment and consumption between the province's mainland and its islands, developing a sustainable aquaculture sector and renewable energies, accelerating digital transformation and e-government, and speeding up administrative reform.

Under the plan, the province will have its economic and social activities clustered in four sub-province regions: Tứ Giác Long Xuyên, Tây Sông Hậu, U Minh Thượng, and islands.

In the post-2030 period, the Rạch Giá Coastal Economic Zone will be established as a multi-sector economic zone. Its focus will be on commerce, services, logistics, tourism, aquaculture and renewable energies.

Additionally, Kiên Giang Border Economic Zone will be established in the same period, which will encompass Hà Tiên Border Economic Zone and Giang Thành Border Area. — VNS