Breakthroughs needed in ethnic minority development, says Deputy PM Bình

HÀ NỘI — A true breakthrough is needed in the socio-economic development of ethnic minority and mountainous areas, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình emphasised during a working session with the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs.

The session on Wednesday morning reviewed the committee’s work over the first nine months of 2024 and outlined key tasks for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Hầu A Lềnh, minister and chairman of the committee, reported that with strong direction from the Party, National Assembly, Government and close cooperation from agencies and local authorities, the committee's efforts concerning ethnic policies have yielded significant results across all domains.

These efforts have also strengthened ethnic solidarity, contributing to national development and protection.

A comprehensive ethnic policy system has been established to address most aspects of the socio-economic and political lives of ethnic minorities and mountainous regions.

This system is regularly reviewed and adjusted with a focus on resource allocation and management mechanisms, prioritising areas facing extreme difficulties. The approach to policy implementation has shifted to leverage the internal strengths of ethnic minority communities.

Regarding the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, data from the Ministry of Finance shows that, as of September 30, the programme had disbursed nearly VNĐ8.799 trillion (over US$352 million), including carry-over funds from previous years.

Of the three current national target programmes, this programme has seen significant improvements in public investment disbursement.

From being ranked last in 2022, it rose to second place in 2023 and, by September, had the highest disbursement rate, nearly 1.2 times higher than the combined total of the other two programmes, focused on rural development and sustainable poverty reduction.

Despite these achievements, Minister Lềnh acknowledged ongoing challenges.

These challenges include an incomplete and inconsistent organisational structure for ethnic affairs agencies, a lack of focus on human resource development in ethnic regions, and the low proportion of ethnic minority officials in the political system.

Additionally, local authorities have often been slow or hesitant in implementing ethnic policies, particularly the national target programme, which hinders progress. Political security in ethnic minority regions remains fragile, socio-economic conditions are challenging, and cultural traditions are at risk of being lost.

In the coming months, the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs will focus on key tasks such as reorganising the ethnic affairs system and continuing the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period, the minister said.

At the session, delegates highlighted the vital role that ethnic minority and mountainous areas play in Việt Nam's socio-economic development, political stability and national security.

They pointed out challenges such as low starting points, difficult terrain, a harsh climate and poor human resources, which hinder investment, infrastructure development, and improvements in living standards.

They urged the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs and local authorities to expedite public investment disbursement and implement bold solutions in education, healthcare, culture and social development. Priority should be given to infrastructure, especially roads, irrigation structures, schools, medical centres, and cultural facilities.

During the session, Deputy Prime Minister Bình praised the positive results achieved so far and highlighted the essential role of ethnic minority and mountainous regions in Việt Nam’s socio-economic development and national security.

He urged the committee and local authorities to accelerate public investment disbursement and called for further breakthroughs in education, healthcare, culture, and infrastructure development.

The deputy PM emphasised that policies and resources must be tailored to local needs and implemented efficiently to drive significant socio-economic change in the areas.

The deputy PM and ministry leaders also discussed key recommendations from the committee, including solutions for creating jobs and livelihoods, policies for employing ethnic youth post-graduation and vocational training.

Proposals also included preserving traditional cultures, promoting community-based tourism, stabilising populations to prevent migration, and improving human resources. — VNS