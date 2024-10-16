Politics & Law
Top legislator’s visit demonstrates Việt Nam – Laos special ties: Lao official

October 16, 2024 - 11:37
The two parliaments have stood shoulders to shoulders to branch out the comprehensive cooperation, with the arrangement of regular exchanges of visits and training courses,
Vice Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachack in interview with Vietnam News Agency. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn’s choosing Laos as the first destination of his first trip abroad in his new role is a vivid demonstration for the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, Vice Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachack has said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of Mẫn's trip to the neighbouring country for an official visit and attendance at the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) from October 17-19, Sounthone Xayachack said the top Vietnamese legislator’s presence at the event will be the support and motivation that the Vietnamese people give to the Lao people and the Lao NA in particular.

This will be a good opportunity for the high-ranking leaders of both nations to look back on the special traditional solidarity between the two countries, the foundation of which was laid by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Suphanouvong and treasured by generations of leaders of the two Parties and States, revolutionary soldiers and peoples, she said, highlighting it has been a common invaluable asset and a decisive factor for the victory of the two nations’ revolutions.

She expressed her delight at the development of the special relations that have brought substantive benefits to the two peoples amidst complicated situations in the region and the world, adding the two legislative bodies have made positive contributions to their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

The two parliaments, she elaborated, have stood shoulders to shoulders to branch out the comprehensive cooperation, with the arrangement of regular exchanges of visits and training courses, saying the new National Assembly building, a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to the Lao sides, is a symbol of the Việt Nam – Laos special relations.

Additionally, the two NAs are bringing into full play the signed Memorandum of Understanding while working together to compile and publish a book spotlighting their comprehensive cooperation and development in 50 years.

Over the past time, they have enhanced collaboration in various areas such as sharing legislation experience, organising workshops, and inspecting Vietnamese projects in Laos, she stated.

She went on to speak highly of Vietnamese NA’s contributions to regional and international forums, including AIPA, with initiatives to handle the challenges that countries are facing.

It has supported the Lao side to organise the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits as well as AIPA-45, she said, adding NA Chairman Mẫn's attendance at AIPA will be a motivation for the host and an important contribution to the success of the event. — VNA/VNS

