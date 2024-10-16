New Vietnamese Ambassador pays courtesy call to President of Mexican Senate

MEXICO CITY — Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải paid a courtesy call to President of the Mexican Senate Gerardo Fernandez Noroña on October 15.

Noroña congratulated Hải on his appointment and praised Việt Nam's significant socio-economic achievements in recent years, particularly its robust recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President of the Mexican Senate said as the two countries share many similarities in their previous struggles for national independence, both Mexico and Việt Nam recognise the importance of and respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and the right to self-determination of each nation.

He held that that Việt Nam is not only a nation that has triumphed over powerful empires but has also risen from the ashes of war to become a developing economy with a prominent global standing.

Looking ahead to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, Noroña announced that the Mexican Senate will organise a "Việt Nam Week" at its headquarters, featuring various activities to promote Việt Nam's image and enhance the relationship between the two countries.

For his part, the ambassador affirmed that throughout its journey toward independence and national development, Vietnam has received invaluable assistance from the international community, including its friends in Mexico. He noted that Mexico was one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, shortly after the nation's victory in its fight for independence and reunification. At that time, Mexico provided a shipment worth US$1 million to help Việt Nam recover from war and rebuild.

Highlighting Mexico's role as a key partner for Việt Nam in Latin America, Hai underlined the growing relationship between the two countries across various fields, including politics, economics, and cultural diplomacy as well as their mutual support in international forums such as the United Nations (UN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and multilateral parliamentary forums.

Regarding bilateral trade, the ambassador noted that Mexico is currently Việt Nam's second-largest trading partner in Latin America, while the later ranks as the former's second-largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN). The volume of the two-way trade is steadily increasing, especially as both countries are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Hai proposed that the two countries should upgrade their Comprehensive Partnership framework by 2025, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He also expressed his hope for the enhanced coordination of lawmakers from both nations in refining legal frameworks that contribute to strengthening Việt Nam-Mexico ties. — VNS