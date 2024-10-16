Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with voters in Cần Thơ city

CẦN THƠ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a delegation of National Assembly deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on Wednesday met with local voters who are officials, business owners, members of the Farmers' Association, representatives of agricultural production and business cooperatives.

The delegation informed the local voters about the planned agenda of the NA's 8th session; reported on the implementation of some policies and laws related to the management, investment, and application of scientific and technological advances in producing, processing, and selling agricultural products over the past nine months.

Local voters highly valued efforts of the entire political system, the comprehensive, decisive, and effective leadership and governance of the Government and the Prime Minister in recent times, which contributed to bringing better results in socio-economic development in the last nine months.

They made recommendations to the municipal authorities, the Government, and the NA regarding investment from the State budget to implement a climate change response project in Cần Thơ, and solutions to support local residents living in areas at high risk of landslides.

Local voters also showed their interest in the formation of a centre for linking, producing, processing and consuming agricultural products of the Mekong Delta region in Cần Thơ; as well as mechanisms and policies to support cooperatives and farmers participating in the project to plant one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission paddy.

PM Chính underlined the position and role of the Mekong Delta region, especially in ensuring food security; producing, processing, and exporting agricultural products, saying that the Party and the State have paid special attention and allocated remarkable investment to the city for developing strategic infrastructure, training high-quality human resources, and combating climate change through specific programmes and projects.

Regarding the voters' request for financial support, the Government has instructed the State Bank of Vietnam to allocate credit packages and incentives for citizens and businesses, including credit for agriculture, the PM said.

He agreed with the voters' opinions on the need to promptly develop a centre for linking, producing, processing and consuming agricultural products in Cần Thơ to serve the region's development. He assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to expedite this project.

Informing the voters about the nation's socio-economic situation in the first three quarters, the PM stated that the Government is directing and managing efforts to prioritise promoting growth associated with maintaining macro-economic stability, striving to achieve a growth rate of over 7 per cent for the whole year; effectively control inflation and ensure major balances of the economy.

He expressed his hope that Cần Thơ will maintain unity and solidarity within the municipal Party Organisation; mobilise the strength of the whole society to further promote growth; speed up the disbursement of public investment capital; completely handle backlog projects; and effectively prevent landslides and respond to climate change. VNS