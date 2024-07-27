Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính offers incense in gratitude to heroes and martyrs

THÁI NGUYÊN Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday offered incense in remembrance of President Hồ Chí Minh, the heroes, and martyrs, and presented gifts to underprivileged families in Thái Nguyên Province, marking the 77th anniversary of the Day of War Invalids and Martyrs (27/7/1947 - 27/7/2024).

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his delegation offered incense at the National Historical Site of 27/7 in Bàn Cờ Hamlet, Hùng Sơn Town, Đại Từ District, Thái Nguyên Province. This site holds historical significance as it hosted a solemn meeting of 300 officials, soldiers, and local people on 27th July 1947, where President Hồ Chí Minh's letter acknowledging the establishment of the Day of War Invalids and Martyrs was announced. It remains a place of remembrance for heroes and martyrs nationwide.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung; Deputy Minister of Defence, General Hoàng Xuân Chiến; Secretary of the Thái Nguyên Provincial Party Committee Trịnh Việt Hùng; representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, and the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Former Youth Volunteers Association.

PM Chính and the delegates expressed their deep respect and gratitude for the immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader and hero of national liberation, as well as the heroic martyrs who bravely sacrificed for the independence and freedom of the nation and the happiness of the people.

The Prime Minister also presented gifts and conversed with those who have made significant contributions and the relatives of martyrs in Đại Từ District, Thái Nguyên Province. In the immeasurable sorrow of the entire nation over the passing of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Prime Minister stated that Việt Nam has endured arduous and fierce wars to gain national independence, unification, and protect the borders of the Fatherland.

In those difficult times, with the will to defend the country, many young people volunteered to go to the battlefield, leaving behind elderly parents, young wives, and children. Many never returned, their blood and flesh blending with the rivers and mountains. Some were fortunate to return home but left parts of their bodies on the battlefield or were affected by Agent Orange.

According to the Prime Minister, although the war is behind us and the country is independent and unified, numerous pains and wounds still ache day and night. Understanding and sharing these pains, the Party and State have, for the past 77 years, consistently paid special attention, issuing many policies to support war invalids, the relatives of martyrs, policy families, and those who contributed to the revolution. This has been considered an important and regular political task.

The Prime Minister praised Thái Nguyên Province and Đại Từ District for their efforts in ensuring the regimes and policies for war invalids, martyrs' families, and those who contributed to the revolution, despite many difficulties. He was especially moved to know that many veterans, war invalids, and martyrs' relatives have overcome sorrow, loss, and illness to rise in life, setting examples in work and study and continuing to contribute to the homeland and the country.

The head of the Government emphasised that these individuals are not only heroes in battle but also pioneers in learning, labour, and production, contributing significantly to the cause of building and defending the Fatherland. They are truly shining examples for the younger generations to be proud of, learn from, and follow.

Additionally, the Prime Minister stated that although the Party, State, and people always care for and cherish them with the highest respect, gratitude, and responsibility, the lives of some war invalids, martyrs' relatives, and policy families still face difficulties. He urged all levels, sectors, and localities, including Thái Nguyên Province, to effectively implement the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, the Directive of the Party Secretariat on continuing to strengthen the Party's leadership in the work of those who have contributed to the revolution, and the Ordinance on preferential treatment for those who have contributed to the revolution.

This includes continuing to improve and implement well the policies and laws for those who have contributed, ensuring that they and their families have a standard of living above the average in their locality, with the spirit that no one who has contributed is left without preferential treatment. Efforts should continue to research and implement the appropriate increase of social allowances and preferential subsidies, strengthen the mobilisation of social resources, and promote the "Gratitude" movement to compensate for the losses of those who have contributed and their families.

The Prime Minister expressed his desire for war invalids, sick soldiers, martyrs' relatives, and those who have contributed to the revolution across the country and in Đại Từ District, Thái Nguyên Province in particular, to continue promoting the fine traditions and qualities of "Uncle Hồ's Soldiers," always being shining examples, actively participating in building an increasingly prosperous homeland and country.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that with profound responsibility and affection, the Government and the Prime Minister will continue to pay attention and care to ensure the material and spiritual lives of those who have contributed become increasingly sufficient and better. He urged Thái Nguyên Province and Đại Từ District to continue overcoming difficulties, meeting challenges, and doing better in caring for and implementing preferential policies for those who have contributed, improving their living standards.

The Prime Minister called on localities, agencies, and units to urge each organisation and individual to, with a high sense of responsibility, take concrete and practical actions, considering it a duty, responsibility, and sentiment to express deep gratitude to those who have devoted and sacrificed for the cause of national liberation, unification, and the solid protection of our socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

On the same afternoon, the Prime Minister and his delegation offered incense in memory of the heroes and martyrs and visited the National Historical Site of Company 915, Team 91 Bắc Thái in Thái Nguyên City. This site commemorates the 60 youth volunteers who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties on 24th December 1972.

Before the heroic spirits of the youth volunteer martyrs, the Prime Minister expressed his infinite respect and gratitude to the brave and unyielding sons and daughters who did not hesitate to sacrifice their blood and youth for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the happiness of the people. — VNS