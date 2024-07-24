Localities pay tribute to those who have made great contributions to the nation on War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day

HÀ NỘI — Localities all over the country have commemorated heroic martyrs, war invalids and their families as the nation moves towards War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day on July 27.

In Trực Ninh District, Nam Định Province, provincial Party Committee Secretary Phạm Gia Túc visited and gave gifts to Đỗ Thị Hải, 70, wife of a martyr in Trực Nội Commune.

He also visited war invalid Trần Quang Phách, 77, in Trực Khang Commune and the family of martyr Nguyễn Văn Doanh in Trung Đông Commune.

Túc inquired about their health and their life circumstances, expressing his deep gratitude to the meritorious people who have made many contributions to the cause of building and protecting the Fatherland.

He encouraged them to continue promoting revolutionary traditions, always being a shining example for the young generation to study, follow and make many positive contributions in local campaigns.

In Xuân Trường District, Standing Deputy Chairman of Nam Định People's Committee Trần Anh Dũng gave presents to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Phạm Thị Xin, 89 and war invalid Nguyễn Đức Tuấn, 83, in Xuân Hồng Commune.

Dũng expressed deep gratitude to them and all those who contributed to the revolution and sacrifice for national liberation.

He hoped that they would always be healthy, promote revolutionary traditions and be pioneers in implementing the Party's and the State’s policies and guidelines.

Caring for people with meritorious services

In Vị Thủy District, the southern province of Hậu Giang, Trần Văn Huyến, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and also Chairman of the provincial People's Council, visited Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyễn Thị Mai and Nguyễn Thị Huyện and war invalid Nguyễn Thành Công.

He emphasised that despite many difficulties, the province always takes care of families and people with meritorious services to the country.

The province will strive to raise the living standards of those people to be equal to or higher than the average living standard of the locality.

Huyến wished that Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and war invalids continue to be a solid spiritual support for their children and grandchildren. They will actively participate in educating the young generation, contributing to the development of the province.

Over the past days, the Hậu Giang Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs coordinated with localities to organise 27 conferences to meet people with contributions to the revolution, with over 2,000 attendees.

Centre for meritorious people

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and also Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Education Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa visited var invalids at the Phú Thọ Nursing Centre for Meritorious Persons in Phú Thọ Province.

Nghĩa expressed deep gratitude to wounded soldiers and sick soldiers who made sacrifices for the cause of national liberation and independence.

He wished that the soldiers always maintain faith, overcome difficulties, overcome diseases, live happily and healthily, while continuing to promote their role, be exemplary and encourage their children and grandchildren to make more efforts to build happy families and work together for the development of the locality and country.

Currently, the centre is caring for 28 wounded soldiers and seriously ill soldiers with a disability rate of 81 per cent or more, from Hà Nội, and Vĩnh Phúc, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, Hòa Bình and Phú Thọ provinces.

Every year, the centre also provides alternate nursing care to more than 2,000 people who have contributed to the revolution in the province.

Youth volunteers martyrs

Secretary of the HCM City Youth Volunteer Force's Party Committee Lê Minh Khoa and more than 300 delegates who are leaders and members of youth volunteers, offered flowers and incense at the city’s Youth Volunteers Martyrs' Memorial Area.

The event commemorated 99 martyrs of the city's youth volunteers who made heroic sacrifices duringn the wartime to protect the southwest border.

Having a father who joined the Youth Volunteer Force, Nguyễn Thị Khánh Linh is proud to join the HCM City Youth Volunteer Force and wishes to continue that heroic history.

Linh said that the youth volunteers’ spirit was to always volunteer and take the lead, not to be afraid of hardships and sacrifice.

"As a young girl, I am myself always aware, trying to practise, study and strive to follow in the traditions of the fallen young volunteers and the good things that they have done. We are willing to cope with all difficulties and challenges in the new situation," she said. — VNS