Overseas Vietnamese, int'l friends pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI – Overseas Vietnamese, those from Vietnamese associations and organisations, international agencies and foreigners and locals in many countries came to Việt Nam's diplomatic missions abroad to pay respects for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng on July 25 and 26.

On July 26, Russian officials and politicians paid tribute to General Secretary Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow.

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Ivan Melnikov told Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi that General Secretary Trọng greatly contributed to establishing the two countries’ strategic comprehensive partnership. He ecalled his meetings with Trọng and asked Khôi to convey his condolences to Trong’s family and comrades.

Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia (Upper House of the Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev, leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov, Deputy Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council Andrey Klimov expressed their condolences over the death of General Seretary Trong in the condolence book opened at the Vietnamese embassy.

On July 25-26, the embassy received nearly 200 delegations.

More than 70 delegations came to the Vietnamese Embassy in France to pay tribute to and write in the condolence book for General Secretary Trọng during the two days.

On July 26, a representative from the French Communist Party (PCF) wrote in the condolence book that the PCF and its national secretary Fabien Roussel extend their deep and sincere symphathies to Vietnamese people and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the passing of General Secretary Trong, and praise Trong's contributions to strengthening Vietnam's international relations by promoting 'bamboo diplomacy', within the framework of respecting international law. His theoretical contributions to the communists' and workers' movements today are of great importance for the thinking and action in the world at present.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola recieved on July 25 and 26 two delegations of Angola leaders, 29 diplomatic delegations and 19 delegations of Vietnamese organisations and individuals who came to pay tribute to General Secretary Trong.

Politburo member and Vice President of the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) Luisa Damiao wrote in the condolence book, expressing her respect to Nguyễn Phú Trọng - a politician with extraordinary human qualities.

Cuban Ambassador to Angola Oscar Leon Gonzalez affirmed General Secretary Trọng is a big friend of Cuban people.

Representatives from the Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and people of Romania and diplomatic missions in the European coutnry paied their respects for the Vietnamese Party leader at the Vietnamese Embassy in Romania in the past two days.

Phạm Duy Hưng, President of the Vietnamese association in Romania, wrote in the condolence book that the Vietnamese community in Romania mourn General Secretary Trọng - a loyal, pure, courageous, intelligent communist, a great person who always care about and share the difficulties of the people at home and abroad, and considere overseas Vietnamese an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation.

On July 26 morning, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister M.U.M Ali Sabry came the Vietnamese Embassy in Colombo to bid farewell to General Secretary Trọng.

FM Sabry told Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trịnh Thị Tâm that the Sri Lankan Government and people sincerely share the great grief and loss with the Government and people of Việt Nam.

Sri Lanka will forever remember Trọng as a close friend and a leader who promoted peace and harmony across Asia and the world through his bamboo diplomacy school, he wrote in a condolence book.

Also on July 26, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the People's Liberation Front (JVP) & National People's Power (NPP) in Sri Lanka, representatives of foreign representative agencies in Sri Lanka and the Buddhist community in Sri Lanka paid their respects for General Secretary Trọng.

During Việt Nam's two-day national mourning on July 25-26, the Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania hosted 23 delegations to bid last farewell to the General Secretary, including diplomatic missions and embassies of countries in Tanzania such as China, Russia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Sudan, Iran, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and representatives from Viettel Tanzania (Halotel), Viettel Burundi (Lumitel) and the Vietnamese community in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa on July 26 received delegations, including those led by Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile, First Deputy Secretary-General of the African National Congress Nomvula Mokonyane.

Ambassadors and representatives of China, Japan, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Ivory Coast, and Norway in South Africa also paid tribute to General Secretary Trọng at the embassy. VNS