Global organisations express condolences to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s passing

HÀ NỘI — International friends have praised Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng with terms such as "dedicated communist fighter", "a truly exemplary Party member", "outstanding theorist" and "a modest, people-oriented leader".

Statistics from the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations show that between July 20 and 26, approximately 150 telegrams, letters, and messages of condolence were sent to Việt Nam via people-to-people channels upon the news of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's passing.

The messages are believed to vividly and authentically reflect the image of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

A stalwart, genuine communist

The President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) wrote, “Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng was a loyal adherent to Marxism, a great leader of the Communist Party and people of Việt Nam, a close comrade and sincere friend of the Communist Party and people of China.”

The World Peace Council’s letter of condolence noted, "Comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng stood steadfast on the front lines of the revolutionary cause, holding numerous high-ranking positions and remaining devoted to the Party’s decisions, always fighting for the interests of the Vietnamese people both domestically and internationally. Over more than 60 years of service to the Party until the final days of his life, he became a modest model of a soldier dedicated to principles."

Carolus Wimmer, President of the Venezuela-Việt Nam Friendship Association, recalled that his understanding of the political and socialist process in Việt Nam came from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s lecture in the work "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Việt Nam."

Elevating Việt Nam's foreign relations

Correspondence and telegrams remarked that throughout his life, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng was an exceptional diplomat.

He formalised and elevated the “bamboo diplomacy” policy, which has existed in Vietnamese diplomacy historically, to a theoretical level.

Under Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's leadership, the development of a foreign policy rich in the "Vietnamese bamboo" character continued the era of President Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts, providing a solid foundation for Vietnamese diplomacy.

The Laos Peace and Solidarity Committee highly valued Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s contributions in establishing great friendly relations, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam.

“Comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s passing means not only has the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam lost a respected leader, but the Party, State, and people of Laos have also lost a close and cherished friend.”

The Russia-Việt Nam Friendship Association wrote, “In the Russian Federation, Comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng is well-known as an outstanding activist in the international communist movement, a long-time leader of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, a continuer of Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary cause and a friend of Russia, who studied and researched in Russia. We are grateful to Trọng for his tireless work in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Việt Nam. Members of the Russia-Việt Nam Friendship Association recalled with fondness the meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng during his visits to Moscow. The trees planted by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in Hồ Chí Minh Square in Moscow will preserve the memories of his visits to our country.”

Professor V.N. Kolotov, director of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute at Saint Petersburg State University (Russia), said, “History will record that the foreign strategy enhancing the “Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy” and Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s ‘burning furnace’ campaign strengthened the Party’s position domestically and internationally. His activities ensured political stability for Việt Nam and fostered dynamic economic development, which elevated Việt Nam’s international reputation.”

The Japan-Việt Nam Peace Council (JVPF) highlighted Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s role in guiding Việt Nam through an increasingly globalised and complex world with flexible and resilient diplomatic policies akin to bamboo.

Leader of development, prosperity

International agencies have praised Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s role and contributions to international cooperation and Việt Nam’s development.

Numerous letters and telegrams noted that under Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s leadership over the past decade, with strategic vision, the Party Central Committee issued numerous resolutions on economic and social development with breakthrough solutions, creating rapid and robust economic growth acknowledged by the international community.

The International Management Council, Global Leadership, and staff of ActionAid International remarked, “Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s leadership has helped Việt Nam achieve significant accomplishments and enhance its resilience and inner strength. Việt Nam has become one of the 35 largest economies in the world, while also ensuring that Việt Nam’s human development index has continuously improved in recent years, demonstrating the correct direction of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in harmonising sustainable economic development without leaving anyone behind.”

Men Sam An, President of the Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Association, wrote in a letter to the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Association, “We value the significant work and achievements that Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has brought to Việt Nam, his tireless dedication in making Việt Nam a developed nation with an increasing international reputation, particularly in promoting good governance and combating corruption.”

The Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung Foundation emphasised, “Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s leadership played a key role in shaping the nation's progress and prosperity. His passing is not only a significant loss to the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese people but also to the global leftist movement, as his steadfast commitment to socialist principles and his tireless efforts for Việt Nam’s continued development have left an indelible mark.”

Modest, honest, ever-learning

In the eyes of international friends, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng left a shining example of purity, integrity, simplicity and dedication to the Party and national revolution.

ActionAid International (AAI) of the Netherlands wrote in a letter to the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, “Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng is a role model for leaders of global people’s organisations due to his simplicity, accessibility and exemplary conduct.”

President of the Venezuela-Việt Nam Friendship Association, Carolus Wimmer, recalled his first direct meeting with Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at a World Peace Council’s Executive Board meeting held in Hà Nội from November 23 to 25, 2017.

“Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng radiated calmness, intelligence, analytical insight and wonderful friendliness when welcoming foreign guests.”

Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute at Saint Petersburg State University, Professor V.N. Kolotov, wrote, “In meetings with foreign experts and scholars about Việt Nam, Comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng showed sincerity and openness, always ready to discuss the hottest and most complex topics without prior preparation.”

Messages overflowing with affection

The telegrams, letters, and messages varied in form, including handwritten letters, emails, text messages, condolence cards, official dispatches, articles on websites, and notifications on social networks such as Facebook, WeChat, and Zalo.

Notable examples include a handwritten letter from a Chinese intellectual; electronic condolence cards designed with black ribbons and chrysanthemums from CARE International, Pearl S. Buck International, Facing the World, and VinaCapital Foundation; emails from elderly friends with ties to Việt Nam from the war years, such as artist George Burchett, US veteran Paul Reed, and peace activist Larry Levin; and embassies of countries in Việt Nam, including the United States, Peru, and Colombia.

All conveyed deep sorrow and grief at the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNS