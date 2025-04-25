ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 kicks off Northern Route in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 (AUD2025) officially commenced its Northern Route in Hà Nội on April 25, marking a major milestone in regional efforts to promote sustainable mobility, cross-border cooperation, and innovation in the automotive sector.

The ceremonial flag-off was held at the Malaysian Embassy in Hà Nội, attended by ambassadors, ASEAN diplomats, and high-level representatives from both Malaysia and Việt Nam.

The initiative, co-organised by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) under Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), and the Embassy of Malaysia in Hà Nội, features a convoy of electric vehicles (EVs) travelling more than 9,000 kilometres across nine ASEAN countries. The journey aims to deepen regional integration through smart transportation solutions and policy harmonisation.

Delivering the welcome remarks, Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai, underlined the symbolic and strategic importance of the AUD2025: “This event, centred on the theme of ‘Uniting Automotive Across Borders,’ is a powerful symbol of ASEAN's shared commitment to a greener, smarter, and more connected region.”

“As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, we are immensely proud to lead this 9,000km convoy journey through nine ASEAN countries. The ASEAN Unity Drive 2025, which was flagged off by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia on 20 March 2025, reflects Malaysia's vision for our Chairmanship: ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. It is a bold declaration of ASEAN's commitment to a greener, smarter, and more connected region, fostering regional unity, cultural exchange, and sustainable mobility.” he emphasised.

Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam further highlighted the significance of cooperation between ASEAN members, stating: “Việt Nam, for instance, has emerged as a key player through VinFast, a homegrown success story showcasing how ASEAN can lead globally in electric mobility. This highlights an opportunity for ASEAN members to pursue complementary strategies within the EV sector.”

The convoy includes six Proton e.MAS 7 and four Proton X Series vehicles and is set to travel from Hà Nội through Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, before concluding at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, the country’s largest mobility showcase to be held from May 9–15 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Mr. Bakri Alias, Senior General Manager of MARii, also emphasised the purpose of the drive in his speech, noting: “ASEAN Unity Drive initiative is a manifestation of these goals aimed at strengthening cross-border collaboration and integration within the ASEAN automotive ecosystem. Through this convoy, we aim to build stronger networks, promote cleaner and smarter mobility solutions and encourage policy alignment across the region.”

“Việt Nam marks a significant stop in our journey. Here, we engage with key local players to exchange insights and explore opportunities that support mutual growth within the automotive industry,” he added.

The initiative aligns with Malaysia’s proposal of 18 Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs) for its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, which include the ASEAN EV Policy and Guidelines. These efforts seek to catalyse regional EV development, harmonise infrastructure, and facilitate investment.

By embracing innovation, enhancing cross-border cooperation, and investing in green technologies, the AUD2025 reflects ASEAN’s aspirations to become a competitive and sustainable hub for automotive growth. As the fifth-largest economic bloc in the world, ASEAN aims to strengthen its position in global supply chains and attract future-ready investments.

The drive not only celebrates ASEAN’s 2025 vision of being politically cohesive, economically integrated, and socially responsible, but also coincides with Việt Nam’s landmark celebrations — the 50th anniversary of national reunification and the 30th anniversary of its accession to ASEAN — reinforcing the spirit of unity and shared progress in the region. — VNS