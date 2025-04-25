Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 kicks off Northern Route in Hà Nội

April 25, 2025 - 20:18
The ceremonial flag-off was held at the Malaysian Embassy in Hà Nội — VNS Photo Tiến Đạt

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 (AUD2025) officially commenced its Northern Route in Hà Nội on April 25, marking a major milestone in regional efforts to promote sustainable mobility, cross-border cooperation, and innovation in the automotive sector.

The ceremonial flag-off was held at the Malaysian Embassy in Hà Nội, attended by ambassadors, ASEAN diplomats, and high-level representatives from both Malaysia and Việt Nam.

The initiative, co-organised by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) under Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), and the Embassy of Malaysia in Hà Nội, features a convoy of electric vehicles (EVs) travelling more than 9,000 kilometres across nine ASEAN countries. The journey aims to deepen regional integration through smart transportation solutions and policy harmonisation.

Delivering the welcome remarks, Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai, underlined the symbolic and strategic importance of the AUD2025: “This event, centred on the theme of ‘Uniting Automotive Across Borders,’ is a powerful symbol of ASEAN's shared commitment to a greener, smarter, and more connected region.”

“As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, we are immensely proud to lead this 9,000km convoy journey through nine ASEAN countries. The ASEAN Unity Drive 2025, which was flagged off by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia on 20 March 2025, reflects Malaysia's vision for our Chairmanship: ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. It is a bold declaration of ASEAN's commitment to a greener, smarter, and more connected region, fostering regional unity, cultural exchange, and sustainable mobility.” he emphasised.

Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam further highlighted the significance of cooperation between ASEAN members, stating: “Việt Nam, for instance, has emerged as a key player through VinFast, a homegrown success story showcasing how ASEAN can lead globally in electric mobility. This highlights an opportunity for ASEAN members to pursue complementary strategies within the EV sector.”

 

Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam, Dato’ Tan Yang Thai — VNS Photo Tiến Đạt

The convoy includes six Proton e.MAS 7 and four Proton X Series vehicles and is set to travel from Hà Nội through Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, before concluding at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, the country’s largest mobility showcase to be held from May 9–15 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Mr. Bakri Alias, Senior General Manager of MARii, also emphasised the purpose of the drive in his speech, noting: “ASEAN Unity Drive initiative is a manifestation of these goals aimed at strengthening cross-border collaboration and integration within the ASEAN automotive ecosystem. Through this convoy, we aim to build stronger networks, promote cleaner and smarter mobility solutions and encourage policy alignment across the region.”

“Việt Nam marks a significant stop in our journey. Here, we engage with key local players to exchange insights and explore opportunities that support mutual growth within the automotive industry,” he added.

The initiative aligns with Malaysia’s proposal of 18 Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs) for its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, which include the ASEAN EV Policy and Guidelines. These efforts seek to catalyse regional EV development, harmonise infrastructure, and facilitate investment.

By embracing innovation, enhancing cross-border cooperation, and investing in green technologies, the AUD2025 reflects ASEAN’s aspirations to become a competitive and sustainable hub for automotive growth. As the fifth-largest economic bloc in the world, ASEAN aims to strengthen its position in global supply chains and attract future-ready investments.

The drive not only celebrates ASEAN’s 2025 vision of being politically cohesive, economically integrated, and socially responsible, but also coincides with Việt Nam’s landmark celebrations — the 50th anniversary of national reunification and the 30th anniversary of its accession to ASEAN — reinforcing the spirit of unity and shared progress in the region. — VNS

Politics & Law

April 30, 1975 marks triumph of Việt Nam’s culture, tradition, history: Cuban researcher

Ruvislei González, a senior researcher at Cuba's Centre for International Policy Studies, said that the victory 50 years ago marked a glorious chapter in the history of struggling for a unified Việt Nam. With this event, the mission to completely liberate the South and reunify the country was accomplished, opening a new era of independence and laying the foundation for building a country towards development and prosperity.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China boost front work cooperation

Việt Nam regards the development of relations with China as a consistent guideline, a natural and strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy. It supports a strong and growing China that plays an active role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese State leader offers flowers in tribute to late Lao President

Placing the wreath at the statue of the revered Lao leader, President Lương Cường reaffirmed the profound respect and enduring gratitude of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for President Kaysone Phomvihane’s pivotal role in building, preserving, and strengthening the unique and time-honoured Việt Nam–Laos relationship, an invaluable legacy for both nations.
Politics & Law

Slovak universities always open doors to Vietnamese students: Official

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Phạm Trường Giang thanked Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovak National Council (Parliament) Marian Kery for his personal contributions to promoting relations between the two countries and for his ongoing support for Việt Nam in general and the Vietnamese community in Slovakia in particular.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam affirms national position on international arena

Professor Chu Hoàng Long, Director of the Việt Nam Policy Research Centre at the Australian National University, said from a nation ravaged by war and once among the poorest in the world, Việt Nam has risen robustly to assert itself as a dynamic and responsible nation on the international arena.

