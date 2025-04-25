April 30, 1975 marks triumph of Việt Nam’s culture, tradition, history: Cuban researcher

HAVANA — The victory on April 30, 1975 was a triumph of Vietnamese culture, tradition, and history in the struggle to protect the Fatherland, which lasted for thousands of years, according to Dr. Ruvislei González Saez, a senior researcher at Cuba's Centre for International Policy Studies.

In his interview granted to Việt Nam News Agency correspondents in Cuba on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), Ruvislei González said that the victory 50 years ago marked a glorious chapter in the history of struggling for a unified Việt Nam. With this event, the mission to completely liberate the South and reunify the country was accomplished, opening a new era of independence and laying the foundation for building a country towards development and prosperity.

It also paved the way for Việt Nam to gain peace, stability, and significant development achievements. Today, Việt Nam is one of the most dynamic economies in the world and has fulfilled most of the Millennium Development Goals. The “Đổi mới” (Renewal) programme, which was implemented shortly after the victory, transformed the reality in a country devastated by war. According to several United Nations bodies, Việt Nam's social welfare rate now surpasses that of some countries with similar or higher income levels.

Over the past five decades, Việt Nam has succeeded in its renewal process and achieved significant historical milestones. It overcame underdevelopment and has transformed into a middle-income nation, with an average annual economic growth rate of 7 per cent. Moreover, the size and potential of the economy have steadily increased each year. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown sevenfold, and export value has risen more than 200 times compared to pre-1975 figures. Industry and services now account for 83 per cent of its GDP, while per capita income exceeds US$2,200.

According to the researcher, the achievements of the past 50 years have laid the foundation for the nation to continue its reform and experience strong, comprehensive growth in the future.

He assessed that the historic victory also left a profound lesson about the importance of fostering national unity under the sound and skillful leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, with independent, self-reliant, correct, and creative political and military strategies. It had a global impact and carried deep significance for the era.

The triumph also had a significant impact on the international history as it completely dismantled the geopolitical framework of the US imperialism in the world. It became a great impetus for revolutionary forces globally, contributing to the advancement of humanity’s struggle for peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress. At the same time, it inspired peace-loving nations in their process of liberation from imperialist domination, added the Cuban researcher. — VNS