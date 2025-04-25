Organisation of 9th Việt Nam-China border defense friendship exchange reviewed

HÀ NỘI — The 9th Việt Nam-China Border Defense Friendship Exchange was a great success, leaving positive impressions and generating results beyond expectations, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến said at a meeting on Thursday to review the event.

Chairing the meeting, Chiến noted the special importance of the friendship exchange which was organised shortly after the successful state visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the China – Việt Nam Year of Humanistic Exchange.

The successful organisation of the exchange showcased the proactive and positive efforts of the defence ministries of both countries in implementing common perceptions reached during Xi's visit to Việt Nam, he said.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, Chiến commended the involved agencies and units for their efforts in preparing and organising the exchange. He stressed the need to continue maintaining border exchanges with China and neighbouring countries, exploring content, forms, and methods of organisation to make future exchanges even more diverse.

On this occasion, collectives and individuals who excelled in advising, organising, and participating in the exchange were awarded certificates of merit by the Minister of National Defence, the Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA), and the Chairman of the Political General Department of the VPA.

Held from April 16 to 17, 2025, the exchange took place in Việt Nam’s Lạng Sơn Province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This year, the exchange featured many new aspects, expanding in scale and form, with a variety of activities. In addition to the main events on April 16 and 17, significant activities were held prior to the exchange. Notably, for the first time, the two ministers witnessed a live report from the naval fleets of both countries regarding preparations for joint patrols and issued commands to set sail.

Additionally, the two ministers participated in various joint activities within the framework of the exchange in both Việt Nam and China, including visiting border management units, schools, presenting gifts to students, touring a smart border gate model, and planting friendship trees. These activities contributed to strengthening solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the agencies, units, and people in the border areas. — VNS