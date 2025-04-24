Việt Nam strongly condemns 'atrocious' terrorist attack in India

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam strongly condemns the terrorist attack on April 22 in northern India that left numerous civilian casualties and injuries, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng at a regular press briefing in Hà Nội Thursday.

“We believe that those who committed such an atrocious act will soon be brought to justice,” the spokesperson said.

The attack targeted a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, in the Jammu and Kashmir region of India.

Việt Nam’s high-level leaders, including Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, have extended their condolences to the government and people of India, as well as to the families of those deeply affected by the tragedy.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the foreign ministry has immediately directed Vietnamese diplomatic missions in India to promptly coordinate with local authorities.

Their report confirmed that no Vietnamese nationals were among the victims of the terrorist attack.

“Vietnamese diplomatic missions will continue working closely with local authorities, monitoring the situation, and remaining ready to carry out any necessary citizen protection measures,” Hằng said. — VNS