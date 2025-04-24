Vietnamese President arrives in Vientiane, beginning state visit to Laos

VIENTIANE — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on Thursday afternoon, beginning a two-way state visit to Laos at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith.

The delegation was welcomed at Wattay airport by Khemmani Pholsena, Minister and Chairwoman of the Presidential Office of Laos; Atsaphangthong Siphandone, Mayor of Vientiane capital; a Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh; and several officials from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm and the embassy staff were also present at the airport to welcome the delegation.

This visit comes at a significant time when both nations are implementing their respective Party resolutions and socio-economic development plans, having obtained numerous noteworthy achievements. Besides, the cooperation between the two countries have developed robustly, with high-level agreements being actively implemented and yielding important results across sectors.

The trip not only contributes to deepening the Việt Nam – Laos special solidarity but also provides an opportunity for both sides to exchange notes on issues of mutual concerns while reviewing the implementation of their cooperation over the recent past as well as discussing ways to promote the relationship in multiple domains in the coming time.

During his stay, President Cường will attend a red-carpet welcome ceremony, hold talks with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith, and witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries. He will meet with the Lao Prime Minister, the President of the Lao National Assembly, as well as former Lao leaders. The itinerary also includes attendance at an official banquet, participation in a Việt Nam-Laos friendship exchange, a visit to the Vietnamese Embassy, and a meeting with the Vietnamese community in Laos. — VNA/VNS