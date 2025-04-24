Politics & Law
Condolences extended to India over serious terrorist attack

April 24, 2025 - 08:20
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to his India counterpart Narendra Modi over the serious terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam town on April 22.

 

At least 26 people were killed and 20 injured in the region’s deadliest attack on civilians in years. XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to his India counterpart Narendra Modi over the serious terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam town on Tuesday (April 22 ) that caused many civilian casualties.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his condolences to Foreing Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. 

On April 22, terrorists launched an attack on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region of northern India. 

According to local sources, the attack resulted in at least 26 fatalities and left 20 others injured. Meanwhile, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the final death toll is still being confirmed. — VNS

