Front leader extends condolences on the passing of Pope Francis

HÀ NỘI — President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, on behalf of the the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee, has sent letters of condolences to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Việt Nam and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics following the passing of Pope Francis.

In the letters, Chiến expressed his deep sorrow over the news of Pope Francis’ passing, describing it as a profound loss for the Catholic Church, and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese Catholic community in particular.

Pope Francis was praised as an exemplary religious leader who embodied compassion and humility, and who tirelessly promoted peace, justice, unity, and reconciliation among nations.

He consistently expressed concern for the poor and the vulnerable, while offering messages of encouragement to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the Catholic faithful in Việt Nam, encouraging them to remain closely connected with the nation and contribute actively to building a just, compassionate, and united society.

Chiến also noted that under the pastoral guidance of Pope Francis, relations between the Holy See and the State of Việt Nam had been steadily strengthened, based on the spirit of dialogue, and mutual understanding and respect, laying the foundation for a new phase of cooperation.

The VFF Central Committee's Presidium expressed confidence that inspired by Pope Francis' legacy of kindness, humility, and tireless efforts for peace, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Việt Nam and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics would continue guiding the clergy and faithful to follow the Pope’s teachings of unity and service.

They were expected to make meaningful contributions to community life and social development while remaining closely engaged with the nation in building a prosperous, civilised, and happy Việt Nam. — VNS