Vietnamese President’s state visit to Laos extremely significant to bilateral ties: Lao FM

VIENTIANE — Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane has underscored the extreme significance of the state visit to Laos by Vietnamese President Lương Cường to the two countries' robust relations.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit from April 24 to 25, the Lao official stressed that the trip will create new momentum for, and substantially contribute to the great friendship between the two countries, making it develop in a deeper and more substantive and effective fashion to bring prosperity to the people of each country in the coming time.

The trip is to be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and the first by Cường as the State leader of Việt Nam.

The Lao FM shared that during this visit, the two sides will exchange notes on important issues to continue implementing the foreign policy agreements between the two Parties and States, thus further tightening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and peoples of Việt Nam and Laos.

Amidst the complex and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, he emphasised the need to continue steadfastly maintaining and enhancing the special relationship, which was founded by the great President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Souphanouvong, and has been nurtured by generations of the two countries' leaders. He stated that the ties were built on the sweat and blood of revolutionary soldiers and people of both countries.

According to Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Việt Nam and Laos should continue mutual visits at all levels to nurture and maintain political trust. He also laid stress on the importance of closer cooperation and coordination to effectively implement the agreements between the high-ranking leaders of both Parties, the results of the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, the outcomes of high-level visits between the two countries, as well as cooperation agreements between their ministries, agencies, and localities.

Furthermore, he noted that Việt Nam and Laos have always supported each other at bilateral, sub-regional, and multilateral forums, contributing to the common development of humanity and promoting peace and friendly cooperation among nations worldwide. The close cooperation across multiple fields has helped develop the special relationship between the two countries, all aimed at bringing practical benefits to the peoples of both nations.

He went on to praise the invaluable, timely, and effective assistance that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have provided for Laos throughout the country’s past struggle for national salvation, as well as in the current national development endeavours.

The minister expressed his belief that regardless of changes in the global situation, with the determination of both the Parties, States and peoples, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos will continue to be preserved, nurtured, and developed to stay everlasting. — VNS